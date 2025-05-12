ODDITY Announces Block Trade of Class A Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced the sale of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A ordinary shares by an entity affiliated with Oran Holtzman, ODDITY co-founder and CEO.

The transaction will enhance the free float and trading liquidity of ODDITY stock. Mr. Holtzman has no plan or intention to sell additional shares of the Company’s stock, and he intends to preserve his control in the Company. As part of the transaction, Mr. Holtzman has entered into a lock-up agreement for a period of 1 year.

Following the transaction, Mr. Holtzman holds an approximately 23% ownership stake in the Company and controls a majority of the voting power. ODDITY has not received any proceeds from the transaction.

The transaction was effected pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “seek,” or similar words. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee that future events will materialize as currently anticipated or at all. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025, and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s and Mr. Holtzman’s current plans, intentions and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The Company serves approximately 60 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The Company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

