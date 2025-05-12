CLR Wear Opens Pre-Seed Round to Democratize Custom-Fit, On-Demand Fashion

CLR Wear Launches $500K Pre-Seed Round to Realize a Custom-Fit, On-Demand Fashion World

Media, PA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLR Wear (pronounced "color wear"), is a new pioneering force in the apparel industry, and is excited to announce the opening of its $500,000 pre-seed funding round. This strategic move accelerates the company’s mission to make custom-fit, on-demand clothing accessible to everyone; by leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, CLR Wear is set to shake things up.





We make all garments from sustainable micro modal that people can't get enough of.





At the heart of CLR Wear’s innovation is a patent-pending algorithm that transforms a simple smartphone scan into precise cut patterns—obliterating deadstock and manual grading. Each order triggers on-demand production in U.S. artisan studios using ultra-soft, birch-sourced micro-modal fabric.

CLR Wear’s zero-inventory model not only reduces waste but also lowers overhead costs; this enables the brand to offer high-quality, custom-fit garments at competitive prices. Through an intuitive scan-to-order platform with inclusive sizing from XXS to 5XL, customers enjoy rapid turnaround and flawless fit—setting a new standard for personalized fashion.

“Our goal is to democratize fashion by making custom-fit clothing accessible to all,” said Davy Mellado, CEO of CLR Wear. “With this pre-seed round, we will enhance our scan-to-order experience, invest in further development of our sizing algorithm, expand production facilities, and scale our marketing efforts—so that personalized, eco-friendly apparel becomes the norm rather than the exception.”





Use of proceeds:

- Platform & R&D: Refine the scan-to-order interface and advance fit analytics and algorithm capabilities

- Production Scaling: Onboard additional U.S. artisan studios and expand micro-factory facilities to meet growing demand

- Market Expansion: Drive targeted digital campaigns and strategic partnerships ahead of Phase Two silhouette launches

CLR Wear’s commitment to ethical craftsmanship and sustainability is evident in every stitch; by producing garments locally and on demand, the company minimizes environmental impact while supporting American artisans. You can learn more at CLRwear.com





Each garment is built on a template that is then applied to any person's measurements, no more ill-fitting polyester fails.





About CLR Wear



CLR Wear’s mission is to make custom-fit, on-demand clothing accessible to all. We accomplish this by eliminating traditional sizing barriers with our patent-pending algorithm, which transforms a simple smartphone scan into precise cut patterns—obliterating deadstock and manual grading. Each order triggers laser-cut production in U.S. artisan studios using ultra-soft, birch-sourced micro-modal; our zero-inventory model slashes waste and overhead, letting us offer perfectly fitting garments at affordable prices. Through an intuitive scan-to-order platform and inclusive sizing from XXS to 5XL, every customer enjoys rapid turnaround, flawless fit, and ethical craftsmanship—making truly personalized fashion the new standard for everyone.







Press inquiries

CLR Wear

https://clrwear.com

Davy Mellado

davy@clrwear.com

4253931693

24 Veterans Square

Media, PA 19063





