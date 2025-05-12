Sylvie di Giusto LLC Honored with Three Prestigious Awards at Eventex 2025, Including Platinum for Best Speaker

Tampa, Florida, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvie di Giusto LLC, a renowned provider of professional speaking and immersive experience solutions, has announced that its CEO, Sylvie di Giusto, has been recognized with three major accolades at the 15th Annual Eventex Awards. Her groundbreaking work earned the Platinum Award for Best Speaker, the Gold Award for Immersive Technologies, and the Gold People’s Choice Award for Individual Achievement.





Sylvie di Giusto’s immersive keynote turns insight into impact. The keynote top organizations turn to when they’re ready to challenge convention and captivate minds.





Not Just Any Award—A Global Benchmark for Innovation and Impact

The Eventex Awards are renowned for celebrating creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the events industry. Founded in 2009, they have become the most esteemed accolades in the world of events and experiential marketing. This year's competition saw a record-breaking 1,239 entries from 59 countries across six continents, underscoring the global prestige of these honors. The Platinum Award is bestowed upon the highest-scoring entry in each category, marking Sylvie as the top speaker globally in this year’s competition.

“These awards are not just a recognition of what I do on stage—I share them with the incredible team behind the scenes who make the impossible possible, with every client who trusted me to challenge convention, and most importantly, with every audience member who leaned in, opened up, and allowed themselves to be fully immersed,” said di Giusto. “To receive the highest score from the Eventex jury of global industry experts, and simultaneously earn the People’s Choice Award through public voting, is both humbling and affirming.”

Award-Winning, Globally Recognized, and Redefining the Event Industry

These honors mark yet another milestone in a growing list of prestigious accolades for di Giusto. In 2024 alone, she received the Esprit Award from the International Live Events Association (ILEA) for the debut of The Power of Choice at the National Speaker Association's (NSA) Influence, two Davey Awards for Best Speaker in Emerging Tech and Best Educational Use of Emerging Technology, and a Webby Award Honorary Mention—all of which reinforce her position as a leading voice at the intersection of storytelling, content, and immersive technology.

Sylvie’s award-winning keynote, The Power of Choice, is a transformational experience that redefines what a keynote can be. By integrating 3D holographic projection technology, she crafts immersive moments on stage that not only command attention but drive action. This fusion of cinematic tech with her deep expertise in human behavior, emotional intelligence, and decision-making psychology helps audiences learn how to lead better, sell faster, and persuade instantly—setting a bold new standard for live and hybrid events.

What sets this keynote apart is not only its technological sophistication, but its ability to place the audience at the heart of the message—literally and figuratively. Executed with cinematic visuals, lifelike holographic projections, and immersive storytelling, The Power of Choice transforms a traditional keynote into a multi-sensory journey that engages the mind, stirs emotion, and unlocks insight.

A Keynote Speaker Who’s Not Following Trends—But Setting Them

And it’s not just theory—it’s in action. Organizations across the globe—from industry-leading firms to national associations to visionary Fortune 100 brands—have already embraced this groundbreaking experience to redefine the impact of their events. These forward-thinking organizations are not simply booking a speaker—they are investing in a keynote experience that becomes the emotional and intellectual centerpiece of their entire event.

“The immersive format allows for unparalleled levels of customization,” said di Giusto. “We’ve had CEOs step into the holographic space with me, event themes embedded into the storyline, and sponsor messages brought to life in unforgettable ways. Each time, it’s a collaboration that turns an event into something magical, memorable, and uniquely aligned with the client’s vision.”





Where cutting-edge technology meets the psychology of influence—Sylvie di Giusto delivers the future of live events.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFvGUp_qC5M

