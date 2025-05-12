Submit Release
Resolute Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (“Resolute Holdings”) (Nasdaq: RHLD), an operating management company responsible for providing management services to CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CompoSecure, Inc. (“CompoSecure”) (Nasdaq: CMPO), today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2025. Resolute Holdings reported first quarter earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.39) and Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings per share of ($0.07).

“The first quarter was foundational for Resolute Holdings, with the spin-off from CompoSecure completed in February. We experienced a higher than normal tax provision and post spin-off professional fees in the quarter but reiterate our expectation for limited profitability for the full year with approximately $3.0mm of quarterly management fee revenue. I am pleased with the team we have assembled and believe our unique combination of permanent capital and differentiated operating capabilities position us well for the future,” said Tom Knott, Resolute Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer.

Dave Cote, Resolute Holdings’ Executive Chairman added “We are encouraged by the ongoing work to improve operations, drive organic growth, and build a high-performance culture at CompoSecure. In the first quarter, we also increased our efforts to evaluate potential acquisitions and anticipate those efforts to remain significant through 2025 and beyond. We are pleased with our start to the year and remain focused on supporting CompoSecure while rigorously evaluating potential acquisitions that meet our core investment criteria.”

As a result of the spin-off from CompoSecure and execution of the Management Agreement with CompoSecure Holdings, Resolute Holdings is required to consolidate the financial results of CompoSecure Holdings in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This presentation of financial results does not represent the underlying economics or the positive attributes of Resolute Holdings’ standalone business model, which consist of recurring, long-duration management fees and a relatively fixed expense base. The results of the Resolute Holdings standalone business and associated Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings calculation are included below to provide a clear picture of the economic performance of the business directly attributable to shareholders of RHLD. This release includes such results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as certain Non-GAAP measures, including Fee-Related Earnings. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Resolute Holdings Segment Financial Information (GAAP); Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands except per share figures)
    
    Three months
    ended
    March, 31 2025
Management fees   $ 1,129  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     3,926  
Income from operations     (2,797 )
Total other income (expense)     (1 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,798 )
Income tax (expense)     (568 )
Net income (loss)     (3,366 )
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders     (3,366 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted   $ (0.39 )
       
Adjustments to reconcile Fee-Related Earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:      
Add: Equity-based compensation at CompoSecure (1)     1,148  
Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2)     2,046  
Add: Spin-Off costs (3)     290  
Net tax impact of adjustments (4)     (724 )
Fee-Related Earnings     (606 )
Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted   $ (0.07 )
(1) Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the CompoSecure Equity Plan. Equity granted under the CompoSecure Equity Plan relates to CompoSecure Class A common stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding.
(2) Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025.
(3) One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from CompoSecure.
(4) Tax-effect of adjustments at a 31% effective tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the CompoSecure Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at CompoSecure and not Resolute Holdings.
 

Exhibit – Structural Relationship & Non-GAAP Financial Summary

About Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

Resolute Holdings (Nasdaq: RHLD) is an alternative asset management platform led by David Cote and Tom Knott that provides operating management services including the oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at CompoSecure Holdings and other managed businesses in the future. Resolute Holdings brings a differentiated approach to long-term value creation through the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System, which will create value at both the underlying managed businesses and at Resolute Holdings. For additional information on Resolute Holdings, please refer to Resolute Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or please visit www.resoluteholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although Resolute Holdings believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Resolute Holdings cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning Resolute Holdings’ expectations regarding personnel, future platform acquisitions, limited profitability for the year ending December 31, 2025, revenues from management fees, the deployment of the Resolute Operating System, market opportunities, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, and other matters, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect Resolute Holdings’ future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in Resolute Holdings’ forward-looking statements: the timing and amount of the management fees payable to Resolute Holdings, including unexpected fluctuations therein, unexpected changes in costs, risks associated with the implementation of the Resolute Operating System, unexpected market and macroeconomic developments, demand for Resolute Holdings’ services, the ability of Resolute Holdings to grow and manage growth profitably, compete within its industry and attract and retain its key employees; the possibility that Resolute Holdings may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, volatile interest rates, variable tariff policies or intensified disruptions in the global financial markets; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Resolute Holdings or others; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Resolute Holdings undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Resolute Holdings believes Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are useful to investors in evaluating Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Resolute Holdings believes that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the performance of the business and underlying economics attributable to Resolute Holdings common stockholders. Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are significant components in understanding and assessing Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Resolute Holdings
(212) 256-8405
info@resoluteholdings.com

 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
             
       March 31,       December 31, 
    2025   2024
    Unaudited      
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 71,017     $ 71,589  
Accounts receivable     54,188       47,449  
Inventories, net     47,501       44,833  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,450       2,696  
Deferred tax asset     24       24  
Total current assets     176,180       166,591  
             
Property and equipment, net     21,917       23,448  
Right of use assets, net     10,238       5,404  
Derivative asset - interest rate swap     1,996       2,749  
Deposits and other assets     3,957       3,600  
Total assets   $ 214,288     $ 201,792  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable   $ 11,414     $ 5,691  
Accrued expenses     16,196       20,062  
Bonus payable     4,199       8,466  
Commission payable     2,400       2,563  
Current portion of long-term debt     12,500       11,250  
Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases     2,110       2,113  
Total current liabilities     48,819       50,145  
             
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     180,713       184,389  
Lease liabilities, operating leases     8,762       3,888  
Total liabilities     238,294       238,422  
             
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)            
             
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 8,525,998 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.            
Additional paid-in capital     14,569       1,544  
Accumulated deficit     (5,700 )     (2,334 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     8,869       (790 )
Non-controlling interest     (32,875 )     (35,840 )
Total equity (deficit)     (24,006 )     (36,630 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)   $ 214,288     $ 201,792  
                 


Consolidated Statements of Operations
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
    Three months ended
    March 31, 
    2025   2024
Net sales   $ 103,889     $ 104,010  
Cost of sales     49,342       48,797  
Gross profit     54,547       55,213  
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative expenses     28,926       22,770  
Income from operations     25,621       32,443  
             
Other income (expense):            
Change in fair value of derivative liability - convertible notes redemption make-whole provision           (297 )
Interest income     1,077       1,104  
Interest expense     (3,384 )     (6,537 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs     (131 )     (327 )
Total other expense, net     (2,438 )     (6,057 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     23,183       26,386  
Income tax (expense)     (568 )      
Net income (loss)   $ 22,615     $ 26,386  
             
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     25,981       26,386  
             
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ (3,366 )   $  
             
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted   $ (0.39 )   $  
             
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted (in thousands)     8,526       8,526  
             


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands)
 
    Three months ended March 31, 
       2025      2024
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income (loss)   $ 22,615     $ 26,386  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization     2,273       2,221  
Equity-based compensation expense     6,046       4,167  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     131       345  
Non-cash operating lease expense     615       587  
Change in fair value of derivative liability – convertible notes redemption make-whole provisions           297  
Changes in assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable     (6,739 )     5,378  
Inventories     (2,668 )     (2,657 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (754 )     654  
Accounts payable     5,723       (369 )
Accrued expenses     (3,866 )     460  
Lease liabilities     (578 )     (603 )
Other liabilities     (4,430 )     (1,198 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     18,368       35,668  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of property and equipment     (576 )     (1,613 )
Capitalized software costs     (580 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,156 )     (1,613 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payment of term loan     (2,500 )     (4,688 )
Distributions to CompoSecure Holdings members           (13,422 )
Contribution by CompoSecure Holdings     11,869        
Contribution to Resolute Holdings     (11,869 )      
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of CompoSecure equity awards     (15,284 )     (3,426 )
Transfer to CompoSecure           (442 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (17,784 )     (21,978 )
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (572 )     12,077  
             
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     71,589       38,191  
             
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 71,017     $ 50,268  
             
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information:            
Cash paid for interest expense   $ 3,299     $ 4,175  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:            
Consolidation of CompoSecure Holdings net assets (liabilities), excluding cash, from execution of CompoSecure Management Agreement   $ (98,508 )   $  
Derivative asset - interest rate swap   $ (753 )   $ 487  
                 


Segment Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
      Three months ended
      March 31, 2025
      ($ in thousands except per share figures)
    Resolute   CompoSecure   Intercompany/      
    Holdings   Holdings   Eliminations   Consolidated
Management fees   $ 1,129     $     $ (1,129 )   $  
Product sales           103,889             103,889  
Net sales     1,129       103,889       (1,129 )     103,889  
Cost of sales           49,342             49,342  
Gross profit     1,129       54,547       (1,129 )     54,547  
Total selling, general and administrative expenses     3,926       27,939       (2,939 )     28,926  
Income from operations     (2,797 )     26,608       1,810       25,621  
Total other income (expense)     (1 )     (2,437 )           (2,438 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,798 )     24,171       1,810       23,183  
Income tax (expense)     (568 )                 (568 )
Net income (loss)     (3,366 )     24,171       1,810       22,615  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest           24,171       1,810       25,981  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders     (3,366 )                 (3,366 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted   $ (0.39 )               $ (0.39 )
                         
Adjustments to reconcile fee-related earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:                        
Add: Equity-based compensation at CompoSecure (1)     1,148                   1,148  
Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2)     2,046                   2,046  
Add: Spin-Off costs (3)     290                   290  
Net tax impact of adjustments (4)     (724 )                 (724 )
Fee-Related Earnings     (606 )                 (606 )
Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted   $ (0.07 )               $ (0.07 )
                         
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders and Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted (in thousands)     8,526                   8,526  
 
(1) Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the CompoSecure Equity Plan. Equity granted under the CompoSecure Equity Plan relates to CompoSecure Class A common stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding.
(2) Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025.
(3) One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from CompoSecure.
(4) Tax-effect of adjustments at a 31% effective tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the CompoSecure Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at CompoSecure and not Resolute Holdings.
 


Additional Information
Segment Balance Sheets
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    March 31, 2025
    ($ in thousands)
    Resolute   CompoSecure   Intercompany/      
    Holdings   Holdings   Eliminations   Consolidated
ASSETS                        
CURRENT ASSETS                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,847     $ 62,170     $     $ 71,017  
Accounts receivable     1,129       54,188       (1,129 )     54,188  
Inventories, net           47,501             47,501  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     632       2,818             3,450  
Deferred tax asset     24                   24  
Total current assets     10,632       166,677       (1,129 )     176,180  
                         
Property and equipment, net           21,917             21,917  
Right of use assets, net     1,110       9,128             10,238  
Derivative asset - interest rate swap           1,996             1,996  
Deposits and other assets           3,957             3,957  
Total assets     11,742       203,675       (1,129 )     214,288  
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)                        
CURRENT LIABILITIES                        
Accounts payable     112       11,236       66       11,414  
Accrued expenses     1,651       15,674       (1,129 )     16,196  
Bonus payable           4,199             4,199  
Commission payable           2,400             2,400  
Current portion of long-term debt           12,500             12,500  
Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases     71       2,039             2,110  
Total current liabilities     1,834       48,048       (1,063 )     48,819  
                         
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs           180,713             180,713  
Lease liabilities, operating leases     1,039       7,723             8,762  
Total liabilities     2,873       236,484       (1,063 )     238,294  
                         
Additional paid-in capital     14,569                   14,569  
Accumulated deficit     (5,700 )                 (5,700 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     8,869                   8,869  
Non-controlling interest           (32,809 )     (66 )     (32,875 )
Total equity (deficit)     8,869       (32,809 )     (66 )     (24,006 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)   $ 11,742     $ 203,675     $ (1,129 )   $ 214,288  
                                 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da9510b4-d572-4307-90a4-25015169fd4d


Primary Logo

