BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

  • First quarter 2025 total revenues of $20.8 million
  • First quarter 2025 service revenues grew 29.2% to $10.6 million compared to $8.2 million in first quarter of 2024
  • Gross margin of 35.5% in the first quarter of 2025
  • During the first quarter the Company added 319 Blink-owned chargers to its network
  • Subsequent to quarter end, Blink and Create Energy launched turnkey energy storage solution for on-demand grid resiliency

Bowie, MD, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The following top-line highlights are in thousands of dollars and preliminary.

  Three Months Ended         
  March 31,         
  2025   2024   Change    
Product Sales $ 8,381     $ 27,508     (69.5 %)    
Service Revenues (1)   10,581       8,189     29.2 %    
Other Revenues (2)   1,792       1,871     (4.2 %)    
Total Revenues  $ 20,754      $ 37,568     (44.8 %)    
                         

(1) Service Revenues consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and car-sharing service revenues.
(2) Other Revenues consist of warranty fees, grants and rebates, and other revenues.

“While first quarter revenue fell short of expectations primarily due to the uncertain economic climate impacting customers’ discretionary spending decisions, we remain confident in the essential growth of EV charging infrastructure globally. Blink's advanced solutions and flexible offerings strongly position us to capitalize on this expansion. Encouragingly, charging revenue grew by 35% in the quarter, demonstrating continued momentum primarily driven by the increased utilization of Blink chargers. Network fees grew by 27% and we made significant progress reducing operating expenses. Following the close of the quarter we saw improved order activity during April, and we anticipate sequential consolidated revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025.

“We recently announced our innovative collaboration with Create Energy, which introduces a unique, turnkey NanoGrid solution with energy storage to enhance reliability and accelerate deployments of our DCFC installations. For our customers, this solution provides simplified integration and can reduce total cost of ownership. This new offering reinforces Blink’s commitment to expanding our market presence and capabilities into advanced energy management solutions,” commented Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging.

Business Outlook

Based on current visibility, Blink expects revenue to increase sequentially in the second quarter of 2025 and to show continued growth in the second half of 2025. Service revenue is expected to continue to increase throughout 2025.

The Company also remains focused on continuing to reduce operating expenses and cash burn across its business as it drives toward profitability. Blink expects to have improved visibility around its timeline to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability as the year progresses.

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenues
Total Revenues of $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to revenues of $37.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Product Revenues of $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Service Revenues, which consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and car-sharing service revenues, increased 29.2% to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million from the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by greater utilization of chargers, an increased number of chargers on the Blink networks, and revenues associated with car-sharing programs. Sequentially, service revenues increased 7.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other Revenues, which are comprised of warranty fees, grants and rebates, and additional sources, were $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, essentially consistent with the first quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit
Gross Profit was $7.4 million, or 35.5% of revenues in the first quarter of 2025, compared to gross profit of $13.4 million, or 35.7% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 decreased 7.9% to $28.4 million compared to $30.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net Loss and Loss Per Share
Net Loss for the first quarter of 2025 was ($20.7) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($17.2) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 102.5 million. As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 99.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($15.5) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($10.2) million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings/loss before interest income/expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary, and change in fair value related to consideration payable, is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses as a proxy for net income/loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($0.18) compared to an adjusted EPS loss of ($0.13) in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EPS (defined as earnings/loss per diluted share) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses to assess earnings/loss per diluted share excluding non-recurring items such as amortization expense of intangible assets, estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary, and change in fair value related to consideration payable. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

Cash Liquidity
As of March 31, 2025, cash,cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $42.0 million compared to $55 million as of December 31, 2024. Blink had no cash debt as of March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Blink Charging UK given ‘Preferred Bidder’ status for 15-year contract with Brighton & Hove valued at £500,000, for a minimum of 350 chargers. This contract is one of the first awarded through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (LEVI) and will expand upon the more than 400 Blink chargers already operating across Brighton & Hove.
  • Contracted to provide up to 50 Level 2 and DCFC EV charging ports throughout the city of Alameda, California
  • Provided 50 EV chargers to Porsche Destination Charging in Mexico
  • Envoy becomes ‘Certified National Vendor’ for DayBlink GPO, the largest hospitality buying consortium supporting luxury independent properties globally. The certification makes Envoy’s services available to more than 1,100 luxury hotels around the world.

Subsequent to the Close of First Quarter 2025:

  • Teamed with Create Energy to deliver first-of-its-kind turnkey solution that combines energy storage, on-site generation, and EV charging to offer on-demand grid resiliency.
  • Envoy launched next-gen EV car-sharing at 210 South 12th in Philadelphia, PA
  • Entered strategic agreement with Eco-Movement to enhance EV driver experience

Earnings Conference Call

Blink Charging will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 results today, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM, Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/52394

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 545-0320 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0002. Callers should use access code: 941998.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 11, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52394.

BLINK CHARGING CO.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

        For The Three Months Ended
        March 31,
          2025       2024    
               
Revenues:          
  Product sales   $ 8,381     $ 27,508    
  Charging service revenue     6,780       5,027    
  Network fees     2,626       2,065    
  Warranty     955       953    
  Grant and rebate     160       583    
  Car-sharing services     1,175       1,097    
  Other     677       335    
               
    Total Revenues     20,754       37,568    
               
Cost of Revenues:          
  Cost of product sales     5,548       16,602    
  Cost of charging services     904       705    
  Host provider fees     3,652       3,042    
  Network costs     463       589    
  Warranty and repairs and maintenance     840       605    
  Car-sharing services     685       862    
  Depreciation and amortization     1,293       1,744    
               
    Total Cost of Revenues     13,385       24,149    
               
    Gross Profit     7,369       13,419    
               
Operating Expenses:          
  Compensation     13,549       14,957    
  General and administrative expenses     8,872       7,807    
  Other operating expenses     5,349       6,438    
  Change in fair value of consideration payable     679       1,700    
               
    Total Operating Expenses     28,449       30,902    
               
    Loss From Operations     (21,080 )     (17,483 )  
               
Other (Expense) Income, Net:          
  Interest expense     (56 )     (427 )  
  Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities     2       2    
  Dividend and interest income     455       763    
               
    Total Other Income     401       338    
               
    Loss Before Income Taxes   $ (20,679 )   $ (17,145 )  
               
  Provision for income taxes     (28 )     (28 )  
               
    Net Loss   $ (20,707 )   $ (17,173 )  
               
    Net Loss Per Share:          
    Basic   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.17 )  
    Diluted   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.17 )  
               
    Weighted Average Number of          
    Common Shares Outstanding:          
    Basic     102,466,507       99,902,470    
    Diluted     102,466,507       99,902,470    


BLINK CHARGING CO.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share amounts)

        March 31,   December 31,
          2025       2024  
             
Assets          
Current Assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,024     $ 41,774  
  Marketable securities   -       13,630  
  Accounts receivable, net   37,627       43,201  
  Inventory, net   38,841       38,280  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,584       4,267  
             
    Total Current Assets   123,076       141,152  
Restricted cash     77       78  
Property and equipment, net   39,835       38,671  
Operating lease right-of-use asset   8,668       9,212  
Intangible assets, net   8,945       10,388  
Goodwill       17,897       17,897  
Other assets     580       590  
       
    Total Assets $ 199,078     $ 217,988  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
             
Current Liabilities:      
  Accounts payable $ 26,057     $ 28,888  
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   9,688       9,482  
  Notes payable   265       265  
  Current portion of operating lease liabilities   3,856       3,216  
  Current portion of financing lease liabilities   35       34  
  Current portion of deferred revenue   17,455       17,359  
             
    Total Current Liabilities   57,356       59,244  
Consideration payable   21,707       21,028  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion   6,092       7,162  
Financing lease liabilities, non-current portion   88       97  
Deferred revenue, non-current portion   10,380       10,603  
Other liabilities   852       1,152  
             
    Total Liabilities   96,475       99,286  
             
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)      
             
Stockholders' Equity:      
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized,      
  0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively      
  Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 102,722,918 and 101,970,907   -       -  
  shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   103       102  
  Additional paid-in capital   862,156       860,300  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,094 )     (5,845 )
  Accumulated deficit   (756,562 )     (735,855 )
             
    Total Stockholders' Equity   102,603       118,702  
             
    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 199,078     $ 217,988  


BLINK CHARGING CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

        For The Three Months Ended
        March 31,
          2025       2024  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:      
  Net loss   $ (20,707 )   $ (17,173 )
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash      
  used in operating activities:      
    Depreciation and amortization   3,489       3,343  
    Non-cash lease expense   931       497  
    Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets   174       (32 )
    Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities   2       2  
    Change in fair value of consideration payable   679       1,700  
    Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory   29       762  
    Provision for credit losses   1,515       548  
    Stock-based compensation:   966       917  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
    Accounts receivable   4,514       (10,629 )
    Inventory     (716 )     1,981  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (237 )     615  
    Other assets     17       (459 )
    Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities   (1,035 )     (5,271 )
    Other liabilities   (300 )     -  
    Lease liabilities   (821 )     (339 )
    Deferred revenue   (355 )     2,062  
             
    Total Adjustments   8,852       (4,303 )
             
    Net Cash Used In Operating Activities   (11,855 )     (21,476 )
             
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:      
  Proceeds from sale of marketable securities   13,630       3,000  
  Purchase of marketable securities   -       (341 )
  Capitalization of engineering costs   (173 )     -  
  Purchases of property and equipment   (2,366 )     (2,830 )
             
    Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities   11,091       (171 )
             
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:      
  Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offering, net [1]   891       25,070  
  Repayment of note payable   -       (31,354 )
  Repayment of financing liability in connection with finance lease   (8 )     (169 )
  Payment of financing liability in connection with internal use software   -       (250 )
             
    Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities   883       (6,703 )
             
    Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents   130       2,774  
             
    Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash   249       (25,576 )
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period   41,852       98,800  
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 42,101     $ 73,224  
             
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash consisted of the following:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,024     $ 73,147  
  Restricted cash     77       77  
        $ 42,101     $ 73,224  
             
[1] For the three months ended March 31, 2025, includes gross proceeds of $909, less issuance costs of $18.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, includes gross proceeds of $25,651, less issuance costs of $581.  
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles Net Loss attributable to Blink Charging to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

          For The Three Months Ended
          March 31,
            2025       2024  
               
Net Loss       $ (20,707 )   $ (17,173 )
Add:              
  Interest Expense     56       427  
  Provision for Income Taxes   28       28  
  Depreciation and amortization   3,489       3,343  
EBITDA         (17,134 )     (13,375 )
Add:              
  Stock-based compensation   966       917  
  Acquistion-related costs   -       14  
  Estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary   -       564  
  Change in fair value related to consideration payable   679       1,700  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ (15,489 )   $ (10,180 )


The following table reconciles EPS attributable to Blink Charging to Adjusted EPS for the periods shown:

          For The Three Months Ended
          March 31,
            2025       2024  
               
Net Income - per diluted share $ (0.20 )   $ (0.17 )
Per diluted share adjustments:      
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets $ 0.01       0.01  
  Estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary $ -       0.01  
  Change in fair value related to consideration payable $ 0.01       0.02  
Adjusted EPS     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.13 )


Blink Charging Co. publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, Blink Charging also presents financial information that is considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income (Loss) or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies, including Blink Charging’s competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items such as stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, estimated loss related to sale of underperforming assets of subsidiary, change in fair value related to consideration payable, is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Loss, and Diluted Earnings per Share.

About Blink Charging 

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving its 2024 revenue and gross margin targets and its projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA run rate and timeline, and the risk factors described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact
Vitalie Stelea
IR@BlinkCharging.com
305-521-0200 ext. 446

Blink Media Contact
Nipunika Coe
PR@BlinkCharging.com
305-521-0200 ext. 266


