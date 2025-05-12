FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –

FRP Holdings is a real estate asset developer and manager across three differing asset classes including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Mining and Royalty Lands.

Net Income Results - Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1,710,000 or $.09 per share versus $1,301,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year.

Executive Summary and Analysis – In the first quarter, the Company saw a 31% improvement in Net Income as well as a 10% increase in pro rata NOI compared to the same period last year. These improvements were driven primarily by 1) increases in mining royalty revenue and unrealized revenue; 2) improved occupancy at the Verge which drove the $988,000 improvement in equity in loss of joint venture; as well as 3) a $226,000 increase in lending venture interest income compared to the same period last year. Last quarter we cautioned our investors to temper their expectations for growth this year, especially compared to the rapid NOI growth of the previous three years. Despite the positive results from this quarter, the rationale for those tempered expectations is evident in our first quarter results. Industrial NOI was down compared to last year because of a tenant default and eviction which will take time to replace. Early in the second quarter we finished construction on our Chelsea warehouse and transferred it to the Industrial and Commercial segment from Development. This 258,000 square-foot industrial asset in Harford County, MD will have operating expenses that will further negatively impact NOI until we get it leased and occupied. The multifamily segment growth we saw this quarter will be the last bump we get from occupancy increases in the run up to stabilization. Going forward, all our multifamily assets will have been stabilized for a full year, and we expect results to be more in line with the same store growth we had this quarter, i.e. flat to slightly negative, as we compete with a glut of new projects in Washington, DC. These are temporary headwinds that may be too heavy a lift for improvements in Mining Royalties and lending venture income to offset.

Our focus in 2025 is setting the stage for our next phase of NOI growth. Part of that means leasing efforts at Cranberry and Chelsea, but primarily it means putting money to work in new projects. We have closed on the construction loans for both of our industrial JVs with Altman Logistics (f/k/a BBX) and anticipate breaking ground in the second quarter. We will continue entitlement work on our industrial pipeline in Maryland in order to be shovel ready in 2026, and we anticipate bolstering that pipeline with an additional land purchase and/or JV this year. We remain on track to deliver three new industrial assets every two years with the goal of doubling the size of our industrial segment over the next five years. As mentioned last quarter, we anticipate beginning construction this year on two multifamily projects, the first in Greenville and the second outside Ft. Myers, FL. These two projects will add 810 units and an estimated $6 million in NOI upon stabilization.

First Quarter Highlights

31% increase in Net Income ($1.7 million vs $1.3 million)

10% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.4 million vs $8.5 million)

3% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI primarily due to improved occupancy of The Verge. This comparison includes the results for this project from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment)

2% decrease in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI due to and eviction and write-off of one tenant

19% increase in the Mining Royalty Lands segment's NOI



Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change % Revenues: Lease revenue $ 7,072 7,170 $ (98 ) -1.4 % Mining royalty and rents 3,234 2,963 271 9.1 % Total revenues 10,306 10,133 173 1.7 % Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,607 2,535 72 2.8 % Operating expenses 1,859 1,867 (8 ) -.4 % Property taxes 938 807 131 16.2 % General and administrative 2,577 2,042 535 26.2 % Total cost of operations 7,981 7,251 730 10.1 % Total operating profit 2,325 2,882 (557 ) -19.3 % Net investment income 2,561 2,783 (222 ) -8.0 % Interest expense (695 ) (911 ) 216 -23.7 % Equity in loss of joint ventures (2,031 ) (3,019 ) 988 -32.7 % Income before income taxes 2,160 1,735 425 24.5 % Provision for income taxes 526 400 126 31.5 % Net income 1,634 1,335 299 22.4 % Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (76 ) 34 (110 ) -323.5 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,710 1,301 $ 409 31.4 %

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1,710,000 or $.09 per share versus $1,301,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first quarter of 2025 was $9,364,000 versus $8,534,000 in the same period last year. The first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit decreased 19% from higher General and administrative expense and the default of an Industrial tenant. This decrease was partially offset by improved results in the Multifamily and Mining segments, as well as a reduction in Development professional fees. General and administrative expense increased primarily due to overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.

Net investment income decreased $222,000 due to reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($447,000) partially offset by higher income from our lending ventures ($226,000) due to more residential lot sales.

Interest expense decreased $216,000 compared to the same quarter last year as we capitalized $211,000 more interest this quarter. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $988,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($409,000) due to improved occupancy and at Bryant Street ($444,000) and BC Realty ($107,000) both due to higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 8,305 100.0 % 7,883 100.0 % 422 5.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3,287 39.6 % 3,305 41.9 % (18 ) -.5 % Operating expenses 2,625 31.6 % 2,519 32.0 % 106 4.2 % Property taxes 970 11.7 % 889 11.3 % 81 9.1 % Cost of operations 6,882 82.9 % 6,713 85.2 % 169 2.5 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,423 17.1 % 1,170 14.8 % 253 21.6 % Depreciation and amortization 3,287 3,305 (18 ) Unrealized rents & other (80 ) 14 (94 ) Net operating income $ 4,630 55.7 % 4,489 56.9 % 141 3.1 %



The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,630,000, up $141,000 or 3% compared to $4,489,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this increase was from the improved occupancy of The Verge. This project contributed $753,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $606,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $147,000. Same store NOI decreased $6,000.

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI

Q1 2025 Pro rata NOI

Q1 2024 Avg.

Occupancy

Q1 2025 Avg.

Occupancy

Q1 2024 Renewal

Success

Rate

Q1 2025 Renewal

% increase

Q1 2025 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $905,000 $946,000 95.6 % 94.8 % 65.1 % 3.1 % Maren Anacostia DC 264 $855,000 $924,000 93.9 % 93.8 % 52.5 % 7.2 % Riverside Greenville 200 $222,000 $224,000 92.9 % 93.7 % 47.2 % 1.9 % Bryant Street DC 487 $1,539,000 $1,496,000 92.5 % 92.8 % 47.1 % 2.0 % .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $356,000 $293,000 97.2 % 93.0 % 72.7 % 4.6 % Verge Anacostia DC 344 $753,000 $606,000 93.5 % 87.7 % 75.0 % 3.4 % Multifamily Segment 1,827 $4,630,000 $4,489,000 94.0 % 92.4 %



Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024

% Change % Lease revenue $ 5,424 100.0 % 5,414 100.0 % 10 .2 % Depreciation and amortization 1,995 36.8 % 1,981 36.6 % 14 .7 % Operating expenses 1,585 29.2 % 1,461 27.0 % 124 8.5 % Property taxes 635 11.7 % 524 9.7 % 111 21.2 % Cost of operations 4,215 77.7 % 3,966 73.3 % 249 6.3 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,209 22.3 % 1,448 26.7 % (239 ) -16.5 %



Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,424,000, an increase of $10,000 versus $5,414,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,209,000, a decrease of $239,000, or 17% versus $1,448,000 in the same period last year primarily due to higher operating expenses and property taxes. Operating expenses increased due to higher utilities from the colder weather (plus a ~$30,000 water leak from a frozen pipe) and higher repairs and maintenance.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,349 100.0 % 4,933 100.0 % 416 8.4 % Depreciation and amortization 2,193 41.0 % 2,219 45.0 % (26 ) -1.2 % Operating expenses 1,780 33.3 % 1,728 35.0 % 52 3.0 % Property taxes 625 11.7 % 605 12.3 % 20 3.3 % Cost of operations 4,598 86.0 % 4,552 92.3 % 46 1.0 % Operating profit before G&A $ 751 14.0 % 381 7.7 % 370 97.1 %



For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,349,000, an increase of $416,000 or 8% compared to $4,933,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $751,000, an increase of $370,000 or 97% versus $381,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to improved occupancy at The Verge and higher revenues at Bryant Street and .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 1,347 100.0 % 1,453 100.0 % (106 ) (7.3 %) Depreciation and amortization 391 29.1 % 363 25.0 % 28 7.7 % Operating expenses 233 17.3 % 215 14.8 % 18 8.4 % Property taxes 80 5.9 % 63 4.3 % 17 27.0 % Cost of operations 704 52.3 % 641 44.1 % 63 9.8 % Operating profit before G&A $ 643 47.7 % 812 55.9 % (169 ) (20.8 %) Depreciation and amortization 391 363 28 Unrealized revenues 105 (16 ) 121 Net operating income $ 1,139 84.6 % $ 1,159 79.8 % $ (20 ) (1.7 %)



We have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. These assets were 85.2% leased and occupied during the quarter compared to 95.6% leased and occupied during the same quarter last year due to an eviction for failure to pay rent by one tenant. Total revenues in this segment were $1,347,000, down $106,000 or 7%, over the same period last year due to the tenant default and eviction. Operating profit before G&A was $643,000, down $169,000 or 21% over the same quarter last year due to the lower occupancy and a $118,000 write-off of unrealized rent receivable and $34,000 write-off of leasing deferred commissions from the evicted tenant. Net operating income in this segment was $1,139,000, down $20,000 or 2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 3,234 100.0 % 2,963 100.0 % 271 9.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 178 5.5 % 149 5.0 % 29 19.5 % Operating expenses 16 0.5 % 17 0.6 % (1 ) -5.9 Property taxes 75 2.3 % 73 2.5 % 2 2.7 % Cost of operations 269 8.3 % 239 8.1 % 30 12.6 % Operating profit before G&A $ 2,965 91.7 % 2,724 91.9 % 241 8.8 % Depreciation and amortization 178 149 29 Unrealized revenues 141 (113 ) 254 Net operating income $ 3,284 101.5 % $ 2,760 93.1 % $ 524 19.0 %



Total revenues in this segment were $3,234,000, an increase of $271,000 or 9% versus $2,963,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of $289,000 of royalties to resolve an overpayment which we referenced previously. Royalty tons were down 10% primarily due to a decrease at one location that experienced a project specific spike in demand in the prior year. Royalty revenue per ton increased 7% over the same period last year excluding the prior year overpayment deduction. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $2,965,000, an increase of $241,000 versus $2,724,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income was $3,284,000, up $524,000 or 19% compared to the same quarter last year due to the higher revenues and a $254,000 decrease in unrealized revenues. The unrealized revenue decrease is due to the temporarily higher minimum royalty payments we are currently receiving at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Change Lease revenue $ 301 303 (2 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43 42 1 Operating expenses 25 174 (149 ) Property taxes 148 147 1 Cost of operations 216 363 (147 ) Operating profit before G&A $ 85 (60 ) 145



With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with Altman Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We closed on both construction loans in March and anticipate construction to start on both projects in the second quarter of 2025.





Shell construction on our spec warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road was completed effective April 1, 2025 and is in the lease-up phase.





We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $26.6 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 133 lots have been sold and $19.1 million has been returned to the company of which $4.8 million was booked as profit to the Company.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)



Assets: March 31

2025 December 31

2024 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 168,927 168,943 Buildings and improvements 284,248 283,421 Projects under construction 34,600 32,770 Total investments in properties 487,775 485,134 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 80,244 77,695 Net investments in properties 407,531 407,439 Real estate held for investment, at cost 12,182 11,722 Investments in joint ventures 148,302 153,899 Net real estate investments 568,015 573,060 Cash and cash equivalents 142,932 148,620 Cash held in escrow 702 1,315 Accounts receivable, net 1,285 1,352 Unrealized rents 1,271 1,380 Deferred costs 2,294 2,136 Other assets 624 622 Total assets $ 717,123 728,485 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,250 178,853 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,251 6,026 Other liabilities 1,487 1,487 Federal and state income taxes payable 1,119 611 Deferred revenue 2,602 2,437 Deferred income taxes 67,655 67,688 Deferred compensation 1,479 1,465 Tenant security deposits 784 805 Total liabilities 256,627 259,372 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,087,334 and 19,046,894 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,909 1,905 Capital in excess of par value 69,237 68,876 Retained earnings 353,977 352,267 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 47 55 Total shareholders’ equity 425,170 423,103 Noncontrolling interests 35,326 46,010 Total equity 460,496 469,113 Total liabilities and equity $ 717,123 728,485



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Three months ending 3/31/25 (in thousands) Industrial and

Commercial

Segment Development

Segment Multifamily

Segment Mining

Royalties

Segment Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses FRP

Holdings

Totals Net income (loss) $ 492 905 (1,169 ) 2,259 (853 ) 1,634 Income tax allocation 151 278 (369 ) 694 (228 ) 526 Income (loss) before income taxes 643 1,183 (1,538 ) 2,953 (1,081 ) 2,160 Less: Unrealized rents — — — — Interest income 1,027 1,534 2,561 Plus: Unrealized rents 105 — 3 141 — 249 Professional fees 31 31 Equity in loss of joint ventures — (71 ) 2,090 12 2,031 Interest expense — — 657 — 38 695 Depreciation/amortization 391 43 1,995 178 2,607 General and administrative — — — — 2,577 2,577 — Net operating income (loss) 1,139 128 3,238 3,284 — 7,789 NOI of noncontrolling interest (1,478 ) (1,478 ) Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures 183 2,870 3,053 Pro rata net operating income $ 1,139 311 4,630 3,284 — 9,364





Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Three months ended 03/31/24 (in thousands) Industrial and

Commercial

Segment Development

Segment Multifamily

Segment Mining

Royalties

Segment Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses FRP

Holdings

Totals Net income (loss) $ 430 (1,186 ) (1,254 ) 1,862 1,483 1,335 Income tax allocation 132 (364 ) (396 ) 572 456 400 Income (loss) before income taxes 562 (1,550 ) (1,650 ) 2,434 1,939 1,735 Less: Unrealized rents 16 — 9 113 — 138 Interest income — 802 — — 1,981 2,783 Plus: Professional fees — — 12 — — 12 Equity in loss of joint ventures — 1,014 1,993 12 — 3,019 Interest expense — — 869 — 42 911 Depreciation/amortization 363 42 1,981 149 — 2,535 General and administrative 250 1,278 236 278 — 2,042 Net operating income (loss) 1,159 (18 ) 3,432 2,760 — 7,333 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (1,562 ) — — (1,562 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 144 2,619 — — 2,763 Pro-rata net operating income $ 1,159 126 4,489 2,760 — 8,534



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until May 27, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2389 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7204. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website under investors, financials, quarterly results (https://investors.frpdev.com/quarterly-reports) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as the impact of tariffs on our industrial tenants and construction costs; well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact: Matthew C. McNulty



Chief Financial Officer (904) 858-9100

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.