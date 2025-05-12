Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,799 in the last 365 days.

Hour Loop Reports First Quarter of 2025 Results

Profitability Continues Despite Challenges for the Overall Economy

Redmond, WA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter of 2025:

  • Net revenues increased 4.7% to $25.8 million, compared to $24.7 million in the year-ago period;
  • Net income decreased to $0.7 million, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024; and
  • Cash used in operating activities was $0.02 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report our results for the first quarter of 2025. During the first quarter of 2025, we continued to deliver good revenue growth, despite a more cautious consumer outlook due to rising tariffs and fees charged by the marketplace,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop. “The revenue growth rate for the first quarter was 4.7%, compared with for the year-ago period.”

“However, our gross margin for the first quarter of 2025, compared with the year-ago period, was negatively affected by a challenging e-commerce environment and intense competition across the industry. Our operating expenses also increased mainly because we amended our profit-sharing frequency to quarterly for the purpose of talent retention. Overall, we believe we’ve built a solid foundation to continue generating steady growth while maintaining profitability.”

“Looking forward, we’re cautiously optimistic. Despite an uncertain economy, we continue to see strong demand for our products so far in 2025. We are confident in our ability to continue delivering values to our vendors, customers, and shareholders.”

First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $25.8 million, compared to $24.7 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our personnel and operating model, despite the overall e-commerce traffic slowdown and intense competition.

Gross profit percentage for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 3.9% to 54.7%, compared to 58.6% of net revenues in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease was a function of increased market competition, and higher inbound costs.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased 1.1% to 51.2%, compared to 52.3% of net revenues in the year-ago period. The decrease reflected better management of platform fees.

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease was driven by increased costs and expenses as a result of the reasons mentioned above.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2024. This decrease was driven by the loan repayment and growth of inventory.

Inventories as of March 31, 2025, were $15.9 million, compared to $14.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company intentionally invested heavily in inventories for strategic reasons in the first quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2025, Hour Loop is not able to provide forward-looking guidance at this time due to ongoing economic uncertainty, primarily influenced by current tariff conditions.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.
finance@hourloop.com

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)

    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
             
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash   $ 1,260,122     $ 2,119,581  
Accounts receivable, net     394,242       1,650,547  
Inventory, net     15,889,482       14,640,632  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     614,685       327,894  
Total current assets     18,158,531       18,738,654  
                 
Property and equipment, net     42,759       56,797  
Deferred tax assets     821,205       1,060,104  
Operating lease right-of-use lease assets     54,978       111,409  
Total non-current assets     918,942       1,228,310  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 19,077,473     $ 19,966,964  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 6,859,536     $ 4,176,305  
Credit cards payable     2,404,365       3,389,880  
Short-term loan     603,227       610,967  
Operating lease liabilities-current     56,478       114,540  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     677,726       2,322,535  
Due to related parties     2,660,418       4,192,995  
Total current liabilities     13,261,750       14,807,222  
                 
Total liabilities     13,261,750       14,807,222  
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
Stockholders’ equity                
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     -       -  
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 35,151,440 and 35,143,460 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     3,515       3,514  
Additional paid-in capital     5,817,685       5,802,686  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     59,342       (595,175 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (64,819 )     (51,283 )
Total stockholders’ equity     5,815,723       5,159,742  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 19,077,473     $ 19,966,964  


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)

             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
             
Revenues, net   $ 25,837,090     $ 24,681,122  
Cost of revenues     (11,691,792 )     (10,228,916 )
Gross profit     14,145,298       14,452,206  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling and marketing     11,246,997       11,174,191  
General and administrative     1,977,436       1,739,843  
Total operating expenses     13,224,433       12,914,034  
                 
Income from operations     920,865       1,538,172  
                 
Other income (expense)                
Other income (expense)     301       (1,156 )
Interest expense     (47,055 )     (62,112 )
Other income     61,825       28,034  
Total other income (expense), net     15,071       (35,234 )
                 
Income before income taxes     935,936       1,502,938  
Income tax expense     (281,419 )     (437,124 )
                 
Net income     654,517       1,065,814  
                 
Other comprehensive loss                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (13,536 )     (16,533 )
                 
Total comprehensive income   $ 640,981     $ 1,049,281  
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.02     $ 0.03  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding     35,151,351       35,095,602  


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)

             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
             
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income   $ 654,517     $ 1,065,814  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation expenses     14,126       35,273  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets     55,383       42,892  
Deferred tax assets     238,899       351,127  
Stock-based compensation     15,000       36,000  
Inventory allowance     497,347       637,058  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain     (24,826 )     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,256,305       210,133  
Inventory     (1,746,197 )     2,021,008  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (286,791 )     76,091  
Accounts payable     2,683,231       (392,733 )
Credit cards payable     (985,515 )     (2,543,010 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (2,338,386 )     (1,093,909 )
Operating lease liabilities     (56,984 )     (35,175 )
Income taxes payable     -       82,374  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (23,891 )     492,943  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (720 )     (17,798 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (720 )     (17,798 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payments to related parties     (839,000 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (839,000 )     -  
                 
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates     4,152       (37,218 )
                 
Net change in cash     (859,459 )     437,927  
                 
Cash at beginning of period     2,119,581       2,484,153  
                 
Cash at end of period   $ 1,260,122     $ 2,922,080  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 4,986     $ 3,380  
Cash paid for income tax   $ 6,230     $ -  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized   $ -     $ 123,107  


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hour Loop Reports First Quarter of 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more