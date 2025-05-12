Rigetti Computing Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BERKELEY, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $1.5 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $22.1 million

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $21.6 million

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $42.6 million

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $62.1 million of non-cash gains from the change in fair value of derivative warrant and earn-out liabilities

As of March 31, 2025 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $209.1 million

As of April 30, 2025, following the previously announced closing of the share purchase by Quanta Computer, Inc., cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $237.7 million

“Rigetti is proud to be awarded important government-funded projects in the U.S. and U.K. to advance our technology, which demonstrates our continued leadership in superconducting quantum computing,” says Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni. “We also are making great strides in developing innovative approaches to scaling to higher qubit count systems, which is possible due to our open and modular system architecture, in-house full-stack expertise, and world-class partners.”

Recent Business Developments

Rigetti Selected to Participate in DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

Rigetti will advance to Stage A, a 6-month performance period focused on the Company’s utility-scale quantum computer concept worth up to $1 million upon completion of program milestones. Rigetti’s proposed concept to design and build a Utility-Scale Quantum Computer (USQC) combines the Company’s proprietary multi-chip architecture with scalable quantum error correction (QEC) codes. Rigetti’s long-time partner and leader in QEC technology, Riverlane, will be collaborating on this project and bringing their expertise to help refine the proposed USQC concept and validate the underlying technology.

Rigetti Granted AFOSR Award to Further Develop Breakthrough Chip Fabrication Technology

Rigetti will lead a $5.48 million consortium to further develop its breakthrough chip fabrication technology, Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA). Rigetti will collaborate with Iowa State University, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the University of Connecticut, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory* to develop a detailed understanding of how ABAA impacts the chip on a microscopic level — which aims to shed light on defects in superconducting qubits and open new avenues for understanding and mitigating them.

*Funded separately though Laboratory for Physical Sciences, University of Maryland

Rigetti Awarded Three Innovate UK Quantum Mission Pilot Awards to Advance Superconducting Quantum Computing

Rigetti will lead a £3.5 million consortium to advance quantum error correction capabilities on superconducting quantum computers. In collaboration with Riverlane and the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) Superconducting Circuits Team, the consortium will conduct ambitious QEC tests that advance state-of-the-art metrics and demonstrate real-time QEC capabilities — a requirement for universal, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

As part of the project, Rigetti will also upgrade its existing NQCC quantum computer. The upgrades will include:

Deploying a larger 36-qubit quantum processing unit (QPU), updating from the current 24-qubit QPU

Integrating Rigetti’s latest generation control system, enabling improved qubit control and a fully programmable, low-latency interface with Riverlane’s QEC Stack

Rigetti was also awarded two additional Quantum Missions pilot competition projects:

Collaboration with SEEQC to integrate its digital chip-based technology with Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera™ QPU hosted at the NQCC with the goal of identifying and understanding the key system components needed for scalable QEC.

Collaboration with TreQ, Qruise, Q-CTRL, and Oxford Ionics aims to create an open-architecture quantum computing testbed and deliver an open specification for quantum workflows, creating a common interface between quantum software and hardware.

Rigetti Closes Investment by Quanta Computer

On April 29, 2025, Rigetti closed its previously announced investment by Quanta Computer Inc. related to our strategic collaboration agreement. In connection with the closing, Quanta purchased approximately $35 million of shares of Rigetti common stock at approximately $11.59 per share.



Recent Technical Updates

Controlling a Superconducting Qubit Using Optical Signals

Rigetti's joint paper with Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and University of Chicago, “Coherent control of a superconducting qubit using light,” has been published in Nature Physics.

Fault-tolerant quantum computing will likely require 10,000 to a million physical qubits. Scaling these systems is challenging because they require bulky microwave components with high thermal loads that can quickly overwhelm the cooling power of a dilution refrigerator. Optical signals have a considerably smaller footprint and negligible thermal conductivity.

The team successfully demonstrated the integration of a hybrid microwave-optical quantum transducer with a Rigetti-fabricated superconducting qubit. This hybrid set-up enables optical control of the qubit, removing the need for coax lines and provides a promising approach to scaling to higher qubit count systems.

New Quantum Algorithm Boosts Classical Optimizers

Rigetti leveraged its new quantum optimization algorithm, quantum preconditioning, to address a power energy grid problem. Using a public dataset representing South Carolina’s energy grid, the problem was to compute the maximum power exchange section, a metric that informs on the health and the power delivery capability of the energy network. Using Rigetti’s 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system, quantum preconditioning was used to boost best-in-class classical optimizers. A relative advantage against the classical baseline was achieved along with a high solution accuracy, highlighting the potential for quantum preconditioning to achieve quantum utility for solving practical optimization problems.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,162 $ 67,674 Available-for-sale investments - short-term 171,966 124,420 Accounts receivable 1,068 2,427 Prepaid expenses 2,124 3,156 Other current assets 2,041 9,081 Total current assets 214,361 206,758 Available-for-sale investments - long-term — 25,068 Property and equipment, net 46,100 44,643 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,609 7,993 Other assets 1,068 325 Total assets $ 269,138 $ 284,787 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,401 $ 1,590 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,665 8,005 Current portion of deferred revenue 147 113 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,179 2,159 Total current liabilities 11,392 11,867 Deferred revenue, less current portion 698 698 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 6,230 6,641 Derivative warrant liabilities 39,576 93,095 Earn-out liabilities 4,114 45,897 Total liabilities 62,010 158,198 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 286,974,947 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 283,546,871 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 719,315 681,202 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (88 ) 105 Accumulated deficit (512,128 ) (554,747 ) Total stockholders’ equity 207,128 126,589 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 269,138 $ 284,787





RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,472 $ 3,052 Cost of revenue 1,030 1,552 Total gross profit 442 1,500 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,455 11,471 Selling, general and administrative 6,619 6,614 Total operating expenses 22,074 18,085 Loss from operations (21,632 ) (16,585 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense — (1,107 ) Interest income 2,152 1,123 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 53,262 (2,583 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 8,837 (1,621 ) Total other income (expense), net 64,251 (4,188 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 42,619 (20,773 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net income (loss) $ 42,619 $ (20,773 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders used in diluted earnings per share $ 38,256 $ (20,773 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic $ 0.15 $ (0.14 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic 284,698 151,855 Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted 301,595 151,855





RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 42,619 $ (20,773 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,829 1,787 Stock-based compensation 4,174 2,991 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (8,837 ) 1,621 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (53,262 ) 2,583 Accretion of available-for-sale securities (1,423 ) (855 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of final payment fees — 298 Non-cash lease expense 384 391 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,359 323 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,379 435 Deferred revenue 34 (214 ) Accounts payable 747 334 Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities (2,654 ) (2,060 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,651 ) (13,139 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,547 ) (5,493 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (44,062 ) (27,287 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 23,000 39,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (23,609 ) 6,220 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal of notes payable — (3,045 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock through Common Stock Purchase Agreement — 12,838 Proceeds from sale of common stock through At-The-Market (ATM) Offering — 11,031 Payments of offering costs (73 ) (174 ) Net proceeds from tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions 6,272 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 327 60 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of warrants 409 — Net cash provided by financing activities 6,935 20,710 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (187 ) (85 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (30,512 ) 13,706 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 67,674 21,392 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 37,162 $ 35,098 Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 811 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalization of deferred costs to equity upon share issuance — 52 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable 1,408 1,115 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses 74 — Reclassification of earn-out liabilities to additional paid-in capital for vesting of Promote Sponsor Vesting Shares 32,946 — Reclassification of derivative liabilities to additional paid-in capital due to exercise of Public Warrants 257 — Purchases of deferred offering costs in accounts payable 122 273 Unrealized losses on short term investments (8 ) (18 )

