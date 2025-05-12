Mountain America Credit Union Earns Top 10 National Workplace Honor for Second Year in a Row

Ranked #9 out of 1,526 companies in USA Today Top Workplaces 2025; only credit union to break into the top 100

SANDY, Utah, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has once again earned national acclaim ranking No. 9 out of 1,526 organizations in USA Today Top Workplaces 2025. The announcement marks the second consecutive year Mountain America has secured a coveted spot in the top 10, underscoring the organization’s commitment to fostering a workplace where people thrive.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

As the only credit union to break into the Top 100, Mountain America stands out not just in the financial sector, but across industries nationwide. The recognition follows a rigorous, independent evaluation based on team member feedback from the Energage Workplace Survey & Pulse. The survey measures 15 culture drivers critical to organizational success, including alignment, connection, and engagement.

“Our people are the heart of everything we do,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America. “Being named a top workplace again reaffirms that we’re not just building careers—we’re building a purpose-driven culture where individuals feel seen, supported and empowered.”

This year’s Top Workplaces rankings reflect input from over two million employees from more than 1,500 companies across the country. Mountain America’s team members cited strong leadership, growth opportunities, and a values-centered mission as standout attributes of the credit union’s culture.

“We believe this recognition acknowledges our efforts to tightly link our mission to provide members exceptional member experiences by hiring and developing the best people,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer. “Our values link our employees to the members we serve and ensure we provide a great place to work where employees are empowered to both support the members and to develop/grow their careers with us.”

The Top Workplaces program is one of the most prestigious employer recognition programs in the United States, placing a spotlight on organizations that truly put people first.

Mountain America’s continued recognition speaks to its enduring mission of helping members define and achieve their financial dreams while also nurturing an internal community rooted in trust, compassion and excellence.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com/newsroom.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

