Shimmick Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a leading infrastructure solutions provider specializing in complex water, climate resilience, energy transition, and sustainable transportation projects, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Shimmick will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.shimmick.com/). A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Shimmick

Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resiliency, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record that spans over a century, Shimmick, headquartered in California, unites deep engineering heritage with entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit shimmick.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-949-704-2350

IR@shimmick.com

