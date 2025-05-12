NFI Announces Election of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2025, were elected as directors of the Board at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the Shareholder Meeting) held on Friday May 9, 2025. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Shareholder Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Aziz Aghili 87,281,414 99.07% 820,823 0.93% Larry Edwards 86,510,766 98.19% 1,591,471 1.81% Adam Gray 80,511,713 91.38% 7,590,524 8.62% Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes 87,196,294 98.97% 905,943 1.03% Anne Marie O’Donovan 87,134,115 98.90% 968,122 1.10% Colin Robertson 87,144,256 98.91% 957,981 1.09% Maryse Saint-Laurent 87,247,607 99.03% 854,630 0.97% Paul Soubry 87,158,525 98.93% 943,712 1.07% Jannet Walker-Ford 87,320,307 99.11% 781,930 0.89% Katherine Winter 87,332,026 99.13% 770,211 0.87%



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Shareholder Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

