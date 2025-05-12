Brookdale Launches Pathway to P-3 Teacher Certification

A newly approved, non-credit certification pathway for aspiring preschool through third-grade educators

Lincroft, NJ, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookdale Community College proudly announces the launch of its Alternate Route to Teaching PreK-3 Program, a newly approved, non-credit certification pathway for aspiring preschool through third-grade educators in New Jersey. Designed as a cost-effective and accessible alternative to traditional master’s degree programs, the new program enables candidates to earn a state-approved teaching certification while actively working in the classroom.

At a time when New Jersey is facing a critical shortage of certified educators, Brookdale’s initiative provides a timely and impactful solution by preparing qualified teachers to meet the developmental and academic needs of the state’s youngest learners. The program’s robust curriculum is deeply rooted in early childhood education and emphasizes play-based learning, early literacy, and foundational math instruction—offering four courses focused on literacy and two dedicated to mathematics.

“Our goal is to provide an accessible and high-quality certification pathway that supports both educators and the students they serve,” said Karin Swan, Program Administrator. “By integrating practical, research-based instruction with real-world classroom experience, we are equipping the next generation of PreK-3 teachers with the tools they need to strengthen early literacy and math skills across the state.”

Brookdale’s PreK-3 Alternate Route to Teaching (ART) program is a 500-hour Educator Preparation Program, regulated by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). The program is open to individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree and a Certificate of Eligibility (CE) or Limited CE.

Delivered in a hybrid format, the ART program blends live virtual instruction with asynchronous assignments and in-classroom teaching experience. Coursework is divided across three years and includes key topics such as special education, assessment strategies, language and literacy development, and intensive math instruction.

Brookdale started offering its K-12 ART pathway in 2019 and has been nationally accredited by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP) since 2024, helping to train hundreds of certified educators. The expansion into early childhood certification strengthens Brookdale’s ongoing mission to provide flexible, affordable, and research-informed programs that meet the needs of both schools and communities.

To enroll, candidates must first complete a 50-hour Introduction to Teaching course, then secure a full-time or part-time PreK-3 teaching position with district sponsorship. Program completion requires passing grades in all coursework, effective or highly effective district evaluations, and participation in video-based classroom observation and feedback.

For more information about eligibility, course registration, or upcoming start dates, prospective candidates can contact kswan@brookdalecc.edu or visit brookdalecc.edu.

Brookdale’s new PreK-3 program reflects a continued investment in high-quality teacher preparation and a commitment to supporting New Jersey’s educational workforce—one classroom at a time.

Laura Oncea Brookdale Community College loncea@brookdalecc.edu

