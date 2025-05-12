Allen and Kanwal elected to the American Association of Physicians

Content

Two Baylor College of Medicine faculty members, Dr. Carl Allen and Dr. Fasiha Kanwal, are among the newly elected members of the American Association of Physicians (AAP). Allen is a professor of pediatrics – hematology and oncology at Baylor and co-director of the Texas Children’s Cancer Center Histiocytosis and Lymphoma Programs. Kanwal is a professor of medicine – gastroenterology and hepatology at Baylor.

The AAP is an honorific, elected society of America’s leading physician-scientists who exemplify the pinnacle of pioneering and enduring, impactful contributions to improve health.

The AAP seeks to inspire the full breadth of physician-led research across all fields of science related to medicine and health, and to build a community of physician scientists in support of the principle that objective science and evidence are essential foundations for improving patient care and the health of Americans. The organization includes more than 1,900 active members and 755 emeritus and honorary members.