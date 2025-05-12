Routine audit of Bollinger County now underway according to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick

05/12/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Even though Marble Hill was named because of the mistaken assumption that the county seat of Bollinger County was built on a hill composed of marble, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick says there is no mistaking the importance of conducting a performance audit to ensure the county government is operating efficiently and effectively. Fitzpatrick announced a regularly-scheduled audit of the southeast Missouri county officially began with an entrance meeting with county officials on Monday, May 12.

"While Crooked Creek runs between the county seat of Marble Hill and what was once Lutesville, there is no reason to believe anything crooked is going on with the operation of the county government. Our performance audit will allow us to take a close look at the effectiveness of government operations in Bollinger County and, if necessary, will give county officials a guide to more efficiently serve taxpayers," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a performance audit of Bollinger County in 2017. The audit recommended better controls and procedures throughout county government after finding the county failed to correct sales tax levies that exceed maximum rates specified by the law, and noting the need for improvement in accounting practices within the prosecuting attorney's office and sheriff's office. The report gave the county a rating of "fair."

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Bollinger County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.