Atlas Welcomes Jennifer Sorenson to Its Infrastructure Team

Sorenson to lead the company’s central infrastructure region with a continued emphasis on local project delivery and distinctive client service.

DENVER, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has announced Jennifer Sorenson as senior vice president of its central infrastructure region.

With more than two decades in the architecture engineering and construction industry, Sorenson has experience in project and program management, operations and business development. She’s held leadership positions at well-known companies in the industry, overseeing nationwide operations, driving growth and integrating operations for two separate business lines.

Sorenson served as vice president of AtkinsRéalis’ central sector, where she provided strategic, business development, operational and people leadership to win and deliver work for municipal clients in the central U.S. Last year, Sorenson was named one of America’s Top 10 Women of Distinction by The Chief Navigators magazine, and she was selected as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Texas for 2024 by Women We Admire.

“I’m thrilled to join Atlas and contribute to enhancing the company’s reputation and recognition in its central region,” Sorenson says. “I believe Atlas is uniquely positioned to seize incredible opportunities, helping both longstanding and new clients tackle their infrastructure challenges.”

“Jennifer’s dedication to fostering client relationships and her ability to build a collaborative team are remarkable,” says Atlas Chief Operating Officer Ken Burns. “Her passion for people and enthusiasm for our industry shine through, and we’re glad she’s joining Atlas.”

