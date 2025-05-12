Gas Prices Are Still Too High—But a $150 Trillion Asset Could Finally Tip the Balance, Says Jim Rickards

Former CIA Advisor Says Supreme Court Ruling and Trump Executive Orders Could Unlock America’s Long-Forgotten Economic Advantage

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas may be down from its peak, but for working Americans, it still hurts to fill the tank.

SUV owners. Long-distance commuters. Families scraping by. Even at $3 a gallon, the pain at the pump is real.

But help could be on the horizon.

“We could see gas prices fall to $2… maybe even $1 — and not through subsidies or gimmicks,” says Jim Rickards, former CIA advisor and White House consultant.

Instead, Rickards says, this new push could come from a $150 trillion asset buried beneath U.S. soil — one that, until now, Washington never touched.

A LEGAL BREAKTHROUGH OPENS THE DOOR

At the center of this shift is the 2024 Supreme Court decision that dismantled the Chevron Doctrine — a ruling that clipped the wings of federal agencies and restored oversight to the courts.

Rickards believes this legal realignment, paired with newly signed executive orders under President Trump, is creating a rare opportunity to unlock vast domestic resources — including rare earth elements and energy-critical reserves.

“This is a realignment of power,” he says. “It’s no longer up to unelected bureaucrats to block access to what could reshape our economy.”

THE POWER OF WHAT’S UNDER OUR FEET

The asset in question includes a buried cache of strategic minerals and fuels, much of it located beneath federal lands in the western U.S. Market estimates place the long-term value of the reserve as high as $150 trillion — enough to radically shift the calculus of U.S. trade, energy, and manufacturing.

“It’s not about flipping a switch overnight,” Rickards notes. “But it is about recognizing what we already own — and why foreign competitors are terrified we might use it.”

A MIDDLE-CLASS WIN — NOT A WALL STREET MOVE

Unlike complex tax policies or inflationary stimulus packages, Rickards says this strategy has direct implications for everyday Americans — potentially lowering costs at the pump, boosting domestic jobs, and reducing reliance on unstable international supply chains.

“This isn’t theoretical,” he says. “It’s material. It’s measurable. And for the first time in decades, we may have the legal and political momentum to act.”

A private briefing detailing how this resource ties into the current administration’s economic strategy is now available to the public.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and national security strategist who has advised the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. With over four decades of experience analyzing crisis systems and financial warfare, he’s the author of six bestselling books, including The Death of Money and Currency Wars.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.