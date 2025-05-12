NBC Securities Appoints Kim Davis as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Strategic Expansion and Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Securities, a leading independent full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor headquartered in Alabama, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Davis as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this strategic leadership role, Davis will be responsible for driving growth initiatives, expanding market reach, and spearheading innovation across business lines.

With a proven track record in leading the recruitment of financial advisors, boosting productivity and strengthening practice management offerings, Davis brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She will report directly to John Doody, CEO, working closely with executive leadership to align business development, marketing, and product strategy with the firm’s long-term vision.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Kim has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor and strategic partner to countless financial professionals. She has extensive experience attracting and developing top talent, as well as designing training and support programs that empower financial advisors to expand their businesses,” said CEO John Doody. “I am excited to collaborate with her as she applies her proven expertise to elevate our practice management platform and drive the ambitious growth objectives we have set for ourselves.”

Prior to joining NBC, Davis held senior leadership positions at Concourse Financial, Synovus Securities, Morgan Stanley and Stifel Financial, where she led initiatives that drove significant business growth, including positive year-over-year revenue growth, national expansion and digital transformation.

“I am truly honored to join NBC Securities at such a pivotal time. NBC has long been recognized as a highly respected firm, known for its unwavering commitment to exceptional service, personalized solutions and direct access to the leadership team,” said Davis. “I look forward to building upon on our distinct legacy and continuing to deliver meaningful value to clients, partners, and employees alike.”

This appointment reflects NBC’s commitment to investing in forward-looking strategies that fuel growth, enhance client experience, and position the firm as a market leader.

About NBC

NBC Securities is a privately held, full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, the firm caters to individuals and companies across the United States. They provide private wealth services and asset management strategies from financial professionals who average over 25 years of industry experience, in addition to technology-driven custodial solutions that streamline and optimize operations for advisors nationwide.

They are independent and employee-owned, committed to building lasting relationships and legacies. The firm achieves this through the combined power of our network of advisors, sophisticated suite of business services, and in-house portfolio products and research that spans equities, fixed income, mutual funds, SMA’s, annuities, and life insurance.

NBC Securities manages or advises approximately $5 billion in assets with an operating footprint that spans the US with corporate headquarters located in Birmingham, Alabama and 28 branch offices, including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio.

For more information, visit www.nbcsecurities.com.

Contact: press@mbcstrategic.com

