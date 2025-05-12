A Healthier Lawn, Less Work: Airseekers Tron Makes Lawn Care Autonomous and Cost-efficient

NEW YORK CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mowing the lawn used to mean sweat, noise, and expense. But now, with the launch of Airseekers Tron, those days are numbered. Designed for homeowners, landcare professionals, and innovators who demand more from their outdoor tools, Airseekers Tron is not just a robotic mower — it's the future of intelligent lawn care.

Here’s a fact that might shock you: removing grass manually costs between $250 to $1000 for just 500 square feet, or over $40 an hour in labor. Multiply that by a year of regular mowing, and the numbers — and back pain — add up fast. That’s where Airseekers Tron steps in, giving people back their time and money by turning the chore of mowing into an automated, eco-conscious experience.





Meet the Machine That Mows Smarter

Airseekers Tron introduces a trio of powerful features that position it at the trailblazing of garden robotics:

FlowCut™ Mulching Chamber:

The proprietary FlowCut™ Chamber sets a new benchmark in mulching. By generating high-velocity airflow, it lifts each blade of grass for a cleaner, finer cut — pulverizing clippings into ultra-fine particles that naturally fertilize the lawn. Say goodbye to clumps, and hello to a self-sustaining, healthier lawn ecosystem.

RuggedRide Chassis Frame:

Inspired by all-terrain vehicles, Tron’s RuggedRide Chassis includes a reinforced suspension system, durable traction wheels, and a shock-absorbing frame. Whether it’s soft grass, muddy patches, or uneven terrain, Tron climbs and cuts with rugged confidence.





360° Panoramic AirVision Navigation:

Equipped with five high-definition cameras and intelligent scene recognition algorithms, the 360° AirVision system allows Tron to navigate the most complex yards with centimeter-level precision. Real-time mapping, adaptive obstacle avoidance, and smooth spatial coordination ensure Tron operates with autonomy and grace — even around pets, trees, and flower beds.





Beyond Features: A True Ecosystem of Innovation

While these core features are impressive, they only begin to tell the story of Tron’s capabilities.

- Effortless Mulching: Tron’s design makes grass care easier while enhancing environmental health. It retains 25% more moisture in your soil and produces grass clippings that are 30% smaller, optimizing natural fertilization.

- “1+2+4” Integrated Performance:

1: FlowCut™ mulching system for deeper nourishment.

2: Dual benefit of panoramic vision and ATV-inspired design.

4: A quartet of convenience functions:

- 15-minute setup for instant lawn mapping

- 3-minute easy clean-up process

- Rain sensor for weather-aware operations

- Auto-recharging when battery is low





Designed for Security

Tron doesn’t just mow smart — it protects smart, too. With a multi-tiered anti-theft system, owners stay connected and in control at all times.

GEO Fence Alerts: Exiting the designated area triggers an app alert and activates anti-theft locks.

GPS Tracking: Real-time location monitoring ensures your mower is always traceable.

Owner Recognition: Only the registered owner (and authorized family members) can operate Tron.

Award-Winning Design and Global Recognition

Already, 1,389 backers on Kickstarter have joined the Airseekers revolution, helping the project exceed $2 million in support. Their faith has been echoed by the design world, with prestigious accolades including the iF Design Award and Muse Design Award, recognizing both technical innovation and aesthetic brilliance.

Tron’s visual design fuses form and function, blending seamlessly into modern outdoor environments while commanding attention with its sleek, ATV-inspired stance.





Airseekers Tron officially debuts on June 7th, 2025, with online availability to follow. “With Tron, we didn’t just want to make mowing easier,” says Woo, Founder & CEO of Airseekers. “We wanted to rethink the lawn — how it’s cared for, how it’s enjoyed, and how technology can enhance our relationship with nature without harming it.”





About Airseekers

Established in 2022, Airseekers specializes in developing consumer-level outdoor smart robots using AI to revolutionize home gardening. The innovative team, over 70 strong, boasts a wealth of experience—half are seasoned entrepreneurs, 40% have lived internationally, and 80% possess industry R&D credentials.

Airseekers has established a local presence in the Europe and Americas with a team led by a regional partner and local staff, offering support to both B2B and B2C sectors. Dedicated to sustained brand development, local channels and customers will eventually be served by international subsidiaries. To date, Airseekers has successfully closed three rounds of funding involving ten venture capital investors.

Website: https://www.airseekers-robotics.com/

