Oportun Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for 2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace for 2025 by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. Oportun has been named a top place by the San Francisco Chronicle for seven years and by regional or national publications in each of the last ten years.

“Being recognized as a top workplace for ten years running is a testament to the people, culture and mission here at Oportun,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “We remain deeply committed to fostering an environment that challenges, supports and rewards team members so they can excel and thrive in their pursuit of making financial health effortless for anyone.”

The Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.


Oportun Media Contact:
Michael Azzano
Cosmo PR for Oportun
(415) 596-1978
michael@cosmo-pr.com

