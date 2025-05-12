Contact The Gross Law Firm by May 20, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA)

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PPTA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: April 17, 2024 to February 13, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Perpetua’s expected initial capital expenditure for the Stibnite Gold Project. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, minimization of the impact of inflation and other potential sources for increased capital expenditure costs for the project. On February 13, 2025, Perpetua published an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project, unveiling additional capital expenses of $952 million, a more than 75% increase from the original figures presented to investors and well beyond the suggested 10-20% increase contemplated by defendants. The Company attributed these increased costs on inflation, indirect costs, higher mining costs, and direct decisions defendants made with respect to the project, including the choice to change the design of the electrical poles from timber to steel and the decision to “buy-and-build instead of lease the oxygen plant.” Following this news, the price of Perpetua’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.97 per share on February 13, 2025, Perpetua’s stock price fell to $9.29 per share on February 14, 2025, a decline of about 22.39% in the span of just a single day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PPTA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 20, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

