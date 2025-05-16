Moxie Scrubs and Nurse.org Partner to give away 10k FREE Nurses Gift Bundles to Celebrate National Nurses' Month

"Inspired and designed by nurses": In partnership with Moxie Scrubs

Throughout May, Moxie Scrubs and Nurse.org recognize the vital contributions nurses make to healthcare every day.

This gift is a small glimpse into the world we’re building, where nurses are seen, supported, and celebrated every step of the way.” — Alicia Tulsee, Moxie Scrubs Founder/CEO

BOSTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, nurses show up for others in their most vulnerable moments, with strength, compassion, and unwavering dedication. This May, Moxie Scrubs and Nurse.org are showing up for them with a squad.During May, Moxie Scrubs and Nurse.org Partner to give away 10k FREE Nurses Gift Bundles to Celebrate Nurses' Month!• OLD: Moxie Scrubs and Nurse.org Partner to Celebrate Nurses’ Month with the Ultimate Free Nurses Gift BundleIn celebration of Nurses Month 2025, the two nurse-centered organizations have partnered with trusted, nurse-loving, and nurse-loved brands to launch the Ultimate Nurses Month Gift Bundle, curated to support the well-being of nurses nationwide.The 2025 Nurses’ Month Gift Bundle includes:• 👚 $20 Moxie ScrubsTM Gift Card -- From the only, by-nurses-for-nurses lifestyle brand. Moxie Scrubs are patent-pending, stylish, and designed to move with you. (So comfortable, a nurse even ran a marathon in them!)• ✨ Aromatherapy Diffuser Pen by LifelinesTM -- A premium-grade essential oils aromatherapy diffuser -- perfect for quick pauses during a hectic shift—perfect for those "I need a minute" moments.• 🥩 ButcherBoxⓇ Offer -- FREE Chicken Breasts, FREE Salmon, or FREE Filet Mignon in EVERY ORDER for a WHOLE YEAR! (For new members only. Available through May 31, while supplies last.) ButcherBox delivers high-quality, humanely raised meats—like grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, and wild-caught seafood—directly to your door. See: https://shop.butcherbox.com/partners/nursesmonth? • ☕️ Copper Cow Coffee Kit -- Copper Cow Coffee brings sustainably sourced, authentic Vietnamese coffee to your shift, with ease. Pair it with the included rich Mocha Creamer, made with real cocoa and no artificial flavors –for a deliciously smooth finish. See: http://shrsl.com/2qhix-24q2-xvw8 • 💧 CeraVeⓇ Swag Bag -- CeraVe’s gentle, effective formulas help protect and restore your skin—perfect for keeping up with the wear and tear of long shifts. Because your skin deserves care, too.• 💌 LovePopⓇ Card -- LovePop’s beautifully crafted cards turn gratitude into a lasting keepsake, making every “thank you” feel extra special and truly unforgettable.And more to be announced!This FREE gift bundle is available exclusively during Nurses’ Month from Moxie Scrubs Nurse.org—while supplies last at www.moxiescrubs.com/nursesmonth2025 “Nurses are the very definition of MOXIE—resilient, compassionate, and powerful,” said Alicia Tulsee , Founder and CEO of Moxie Scrubs. “This gift is a small glimpse into the world we’re building, where nurses are seen, supported, and celebrated every step of the way.”Moxie Scrubs and Nurse.org invite all nurses and supporters to join the celebration by claiming their gift and following along on social media throughout the month.For more information, visit www.moxiescrubs.com or follow Moxie Scrubs on Instagram - and FaceBook www.facebook.com/MoxieScrubs ________________________________________About Moxie Scrubs -- Moxie Scrubs is the first lifestyle brand for nurses. Made by nurses, for nurses, Moxie Scrubs blends function, fashion, and fierce advocacy to elevate the workwear and well-being of nurses everywhere. From high-performance scrubs to wellness-centered initiatives, Moxie Scrubs is proud to be the most trusted brand for the most trusted profession.TMAbout Nurse.org -- Nurse.org is the go-to source for nursing news and career resources. From top nursing programs to guidance on how to become a nurse, Nurse.org provides the information nurses need.________________________________________MOXIE SCRUBS CONTACT:Anel TuyebayevaT: 1-844-894-1435E: anel@moxiescrubs.com

