Talonvest Negotiates $66.1 Million of Construction Loans

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique mortgage brokerage firm, is pleased to announce $66,100,000 of construction loan closings for its long-time client, 1784 Holdings, LLC. The first transaction was a $46,700,000 construction loan for the development of a state-of-the-art self storage facility located on a prime thoroughfare in North Hollywood, CA. The property will have almost 98,000 net rentable square feet across 1,144 climate-controlled units. The second financing was a $19,400,000 construction loan for a premier self storage development in Bordentown, NJ. Situated on 5.4 acres, the project will offer over 77,000 net rentable square feet, comprised of 777 climate-controlled units and 44 covered RV parking spaces.

Both loans were participating debt construction loans with five-year terms negotiated with a REIT. The Talonvest team members involved in these assignments included Thomas Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler (as well as the late Talonvest principal, Jim Davies).

“Talonvest worked with us to tailor a financing solution that meets all our objectives. We appreciate their strategic guidance, deep market knowledge, and strong lender relationships, which were all part of successfully closing these deals,” said Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. The firm combines its collective institutional knowledge with an entrepreneurial attention to detail, remaining actively engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for its clients. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.





North Hollywood, CA





Bordentown, NJ

