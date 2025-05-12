Submit Release
We choose us: Black Girl Caucus Announces official launch

Today, Black Girl Caucus (BGC) steps into the spotlight, introducing a new space created for—and powered by—Black women, where joy and leadership go hand in hand.

Houston, TX, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Girl Caucus (BGC) is here. Today, the organization officially launches its website and social platforms—an invitation for Black women to learn more, get involved, and be part of something intentionally built with us in mind.


Black Girl Caucus Founder Sasha Legette


BGC was born from a shared truth: Black women have always shown up—for elections, for communities, for causes—but rarely get to show up for each other. This isn’t about being the backbone anymore. It’s about being the center. About choosing each other first—and finding joy, restoration, and power in that choice.

Black Girl Caucus is where leadership is nurtured, voices are amplified, and collective action begins—with joy, sisterhood, and purpose at the center. In the coming weeks, BGC will unveil a slate of programs designed to grow Black women’s leadership, deepen community connections, and turn shared priorities into action. An official kickoff celebration will offer a first look—and an open invitation to be part of what we’re building, together.

A Word from Our Founder

“I created Black Girl Caucus because I was tired of watching Black women give everything to everyone else, with so little poured back into us,” said Sasha Legette, Founder and Executive Director. “This is a space where we lead, connect, and choose each other—fully, joyfully, and together.”

Get Connected

Visit blkgrlcaucus.org to explore our mission, sign up for updates, and learn how to get involved. Follow @BlackGirlCaucus on Instagram, Facebook and Threads and to stay connected as we grow.

For press inquiries or interview requests, email Kelly King at kelly@thelivewireagency.com or 281.682.9503.

About Black Girl Caucus

Black Girl Caucus is a Houston-based organization dedicated to connecting, elevating, and mobilizing Black women. Through leadership development, dynamic programming, and strategic civic engagement, BGC creates space for Black women to lead fully, freely, and on their own terms. Learn more at blkgrlcaucus.org.

