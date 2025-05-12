Submit Release
Public Comment Sought for 2026 Maryland State Forest Work Plans

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2026 annual work plans for the following state forests: Chesapeake/Pocomoke, Green Ridge, Potomac-Garrett, and Savage River. The comment period runs May 6 through June 6, 2025.

Annual work plans help the department identify priorities within the scope of the forests’ long-range management. They address composition, establishment, growth, health, and quality along with construction and maintenance projects.

The public comment period is the final part of a three-step process. The first step includes an internal review by natural resource professionals with expertise in wildlife and fishery habitats, recreation, forest management, water quality, and ecologically significant species. The second includes a review by a local citizens advisory committee. Following the conclusion of the public comment period, each forest manager will review, revise and finalize their specific plan.

The proposed plans for each forest can be found on the Maryland Forest Service website, and comments can be submitted through an online form.

 

