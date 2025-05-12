Life Moments, in partnership with Relevant Software, launches AI Coaching Agent for financial institutions

LVIV, Ukraine, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Moments, a UK fintech company that helps financial organisations deliver best-in-class customer engagement, has launched an AI Coaching Agent in partnership with Relevant Software. Customers can use the agent for major financial decisions, such as buying a home, investing, or setting sustainability goals, with personalised guidance broken into clear, practical steps.

Built for banks, wealth managers, insurers, and pension providers, it enables firms to embed white-labelled conversational AI agents into existing Life Moments Coaching solutions, as well as integrate them directly into a firm’s core app or website. Coaching solutions currently include:

Money Coach – uses customer intentions, knowledge, and learning preferences to deliver tailored financial education and next best actions.

– uses customer intentions, knowledge, and learning preferences to deliver tailored financial education and next best actions. Investment Coach – guides users through the investing journey based on their knowledge, investment stage, and risk comfort.

– guides users through the investing journey based on their knowledge, investment stage, and risk comfort. Sustainable Business Coach – supports SMEs on their sustainability journey and equips firms with actionable data for reporting and informed strategy.



Unlike open AI tools, the Life Moments AI Agent operates within a secure, controlled environment with built-in compliance guardrails, designed to align with FCA guidelines. It uses only pre-approved content and adapts answers based on in-platform user data. Every output is auditable, brand-safe, and consistent with internal policies. The agent does not rely on any unverified or external sources, can be fully adjusted to match each firm’s tone and workflow, and captures all customer interactions to support regulatory reporting.

“Our new AI Coaching solution takes our customer engagement offering to the next level,” said Ben Leonard, CEO and Co-Founder of Life Moments. “This is a truly differentiated feature that allows Financial Services firms to combine their trusted status with the power of AI and deliver real value for their customers.”

Life Moments developed the platform together with Relevant Software, a trusted technology provider. They chose Relevant Software as a technology partner because of their deep expertise in fintech and hands-on experience in AI consulting. During the collaboration, Relevant Software not only supported development but also identified specific ways AI could bring real value to the business.

"Relevant Software played a key role in the technical design and build of our platform and underlying infrastructure. As the platform continues to evolve, our five-year collaboration has deepened, strengthening our partnership as we work together to enhance its capabilities and support future growth." – Paul Carse, CTO and Co-Founder of Life Moments

The solution is now live on Life Moments' own first-time buyer app, FirstHomeCoach, with several UK financial services firms preparing to launch their versions of the agent soon.

About Life Moments

Life Moments offers digital engagement tools that enable financial services firms to support their customers through key life events. For further information about its suite of products, please visit life-moments.co.uk.

About Relevant Software

Relevant Software is a global software development company that helps businesses turn ideas into scalable digital products. With 200+ projects delivered and a 9.8 NPS, they specialize in AI, fintech, and end-to-end product development. Learn more at relevant. software.

