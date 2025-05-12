[Latest] Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.20 Billion by 2034 at a 6.84% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.76 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7.20 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, Ferro Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials, Washington Pen, Ravago, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), ABS, Nylon 6, Nylon 66, Thermoplastic Elastomers(TPE), Styrene acrylonitrile(SAN), Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Under the Hood, Structural Parts, Electrical Components & Lighting, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.76 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.20 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.84% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=69616

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Overview

The automotive plastic compounding market is expanding strongly, fueled by the booming demand for light and fuel-efficient vehicles. Plastic compounds are increasingly being utilized by automakers as substitutes for metal parts to reduce vehicle weight, enhance performance, and comply with emissions standards.

Advancements in polymer technology, such as the introduction of heat-resistant and high-strength polymers, are widening the range of plastic uses in car interiors, exteriors, and engine parts. Additionally, increasing emphasis on electric vehicles and sustainability further drives the use of recyclable and bio-based materials, thus plastic compounding becomes a driving force for the sector’s shift toward greener mobility.

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Light weighting Demand: Light weighting is the intentional lowering of vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and boost overall performance. Manufacturers can achieve substantial weight reduction by replacing conventional metal parts with sophisticated plastic blends without sacrificing structural integrity. Lightweighting is central to satisfying strict environmental regulations and high-performance vehicle demands from consumers. For example, in November 2024, BASF, General Motors, WITOL, and ADAC received the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Automotive Innovation Award for the body exterior category for creating self-compensating fastener sleeves used on the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. These breakthrough sleeves, produced using BASF’s Ultramid B3WG10, self-adapt in three axes and facilitate flush door handle mounting without the need for any tooling or adjustment. The technology reduces plant rework time and assembly complexity. Synergy brought together GM’s fastening approach, WITOL’s tolerance compensation design, and ADAC’s cover protection. Synergy illustrates how coordination among companies can lead to radical innovation in car manufacturing.

As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) increases, we must meet the specific electrical and thermal requirements of EV components by developing internal plastic formulas. Plastic compounding provides a significant input in making lightweight, rigid, heat-resistant material for battery containers, electric insulation, and similar EV applications. BASF will introduce new eMobility solutions in October 2024 at the 2024 North American Battery Show in Detroit, Michigan, offering a product line that seeks to meet the needs of EV makers. The mentioned products are held in their warehouse: high-performance cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, circular green recycling tech for batteries, and cell process performance optimization additive. BASF is also providing sealants, binders, coatings, and engineering plastics to ensure battery heat management, safety, and reliability. These products will allow automotive customers to provide safer, more efficient, and sustainable EVs, driving the transition to sustainable mobility.

Request a Customized Copy of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=69616

Emission Laws: International emission laws are quite strict, and they compel automakers to reduce car emissions to a significant extent. Plastic composition of light materials is one such effective method applied to substitute weighty metal pieces, thus raising the fuel economy and lowering greenhouse emissions. Plastic compounding enables material modifications to meet performance and regulatory requirements. For instance, in April 2024, BASF’s Coatings division launched a new generation of biomass balance eco-efficient clearcoats and undercoats for the automobile refinish market in the Asia Pacific region. Manufactured according to BASF’s biomass balance approach, the products reduce CO₂ emissions through the use of renewable raw materials to substitute fossil feedstock and are REDcert2-certified. Approved by leading OEMs, they allow body shops to reduce process times, material and energy usage, and increase profitability while meeting sustainability needs. The portfolio includes Glasurit AraClass, R-M Pioneer Series, and others, offering quick UV-A and air-drying solutions for greater efficiency and environmental performance. Asia Pacific will roll out these solutions region-wide in 2024.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.97 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7.20 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.76 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.84% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Automotive Plastic Compounding report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The 2024 updated report includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

The package includes the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Automotive Plastic Compounding report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Automotive plastic compounding enables weight reduction, enhanced fuel economy, and design freedom in vehicle production. The versatility of plastic compounds in manufacturing components such as bumpers, interiors, and under-the-hood parts has established them as a core part of contemporary automotive engineering. Major players in the global industry, like BASF, SABIC, and Dow, still invest in new-age formulations that meet both the performance and the sustainability needs.

Weaknesses: Although they have benefits, compounded plastics can be susceptible to decreased heat stability compared to metals, decreased recyclability, and risk to the environment from microplastics. Fluctuations in raw material costs and reliance on petrochemical feedstocks also pose risks for manufacturers in terms of consistent supply and economics.

Opportunities: Increased use of recycled and sustainable plastic blends in car applications is mounting. Advances in bio-based polymers, EV technology, and policy drives to create lightweight automobiles are creating significant growth opportunities. Increased use of high-end plastic blends and adherence to circular economy principles are providing compounders new opportunities as well.

Threats: Tighter environmental regulations and worldwide trends toward reduced plastic consumption may affect market momentum. Secondly, the competition from substitutes for lightweight materials like aluminum or carbon fiber, along with supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, poses significant threats. Finally, economic slowdowns in large automobile markets can affect demand for new vehicle production and plastic usage.

Request a Customized Copy of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automotive Plastic compound market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive Plastic Compounding market forward?

What are the Automotive Plastic Compounding Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Automotive Plastic Compounding and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Automotive Plastic Compounding Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Regional Perspective

Different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA can divide the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: In North America, several major players have been engaged in the market for automotive plastic compounding. For instance, in 2023, BASF revealed plans to expand its compounding manufacturing in the U.S., with a focus on boosting the capacity for automotive-grade plastics. BASF is developing new, sustainable plastic compounds tailor-made for electric vehicles (EVs), which will help decrease the carbon footprint of automotive parts without compromising high performance. This move is in line with the growing demand for lightweight materials in the EV sector. In addition to this, industry leaders such as Dow have introduced advanced compounds made from recycled materials, thereby enhancing the sustainability of auto parts. They form part of the broader movement within North America whereby manufacturers are shifting focus toward the use of sustainable production methods and materials in vehicle applications, notably for EVs.

Europe: European automotive plastics compounding companies are also turning their attention to innovation and sustainability. In April 2024, market leader Covestro AG publicly announced it had signed an agreement to become a partner company of various car manufacturers to jointly develop innovative polycarbonate products to be used in car lighting units and inside parts. Such products are lightweight, long-lasting, and provide increased design flexibility, in line with the trend in the industry toward more sustainable and efficient car production. Moreover, in June 2023, SABIC diversified its portfolio of materials used on automotive applications, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, with the launch of new compounds produced from renewable feedstocks. This initiative is in line with the EU’s environmental agenda and responds to the increasing need for sustainable alternatives in car production.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia Pacific market experienced gigantic activity both by the incumbent players and the new companies established in the market for automotive plastic compounding. In May 2022, LG Chem revealed the launch of a new manufacturing plant in South Korea that would specialize in making high-performance plastic compounds for the automotive sector, specifically for electric and hybrid vehicles. Such growth is under the plan by LG Chem to access the escalating demand for lighter, stronger, and sustainable automotive materials. DSM Engineering Plastics in India is also making inroads by providing advanced engineering plastics used in large-volume car applications, including under-the-hood and electrical components. The growing car manufacturing and the rising trend towards electromobility within the region drive their growth.

LAMEA: Compounding companies in LAMEA automotive plastics are responding to local and global demand trends. Braskem, for example, one of the largest petrochemical firms in Brazil, increased car bio-based plastic production capacity in July 2023. Braskem has been driving more generally to develop innovative sustainable solutions in the auto industry. Within the Middle East region, SABIC has also been positioning itself to have more presence with its supply of polymer compounds used by local vehicle producers. The material from SABIC is finding application across diverse components ranging from lightweight parts and automotive interior components, based on the increased focus on fuel economy and sustainability by the wider motor industry.

Request a Customized Copy of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements.). Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), ABS, Nylon 6, Nylon 66, Thermoplastic Elastomers(TPE), Styrene acrylonitrile(SAN), Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Under the Hood, Structural Parts, Electrical Components & Lighting, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

BASF SE

SABIC

Dow

Ferro Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials

Washington Pen

Ravago

KRATON CORPORATION

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

We offer free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

The author has created a personalized market brief.

Browse More Related Reports:

Aluminium & Copper Finished Products Market: Aluminium & Copper Finished Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Enamel Copper Winding Wire, Enamel Aluminium Winding Wire, Enamel Copper Strip, Enamel Aluminium Strip, Paper Covered Copper Conductors, Paper Covered Aluminium Conductors, Bare Copper Conductors, Bunch Copper Conductors, Copper PV Ribbon (Interconnect Ribbon), Aluminium PV Ribbon (Interconnect Ribbon), Copper Solar PVC Cables, Aluminium Solar PVC Cables, Copper Industrial Cables, Aluminium Industrial Cables, Multi Paper Covered Copper Cables, Copper Bus Bar, Copper Foil, Copper Continuous Transposed Conductors (CTC), Aluminium Continuous Transposed Conductors (CTC)), By End-use Industry Analysis (Electrical Equipment & Appliances, Power Transmission & Distribution, Automotive Industry, Renewable Energy, Electronics and Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Industrial Lubricant Market: Industrial Lubricant Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conventional, Synthetic, Bio-based/re-refined., Others), By Application (Manufacturing, Transportation Equipment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

US Masterbatch Market: US Masterbatch Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, Others), By End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Others), By Polymer (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Commercial Single-ply Membrane Market: Commercial Single-ply Membrane Market Size, Trends and Insights By Membrane Type (Thermoplastic, TPO, PVC, Others), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Institutional), By Installation (Mechanically Attached System, Fully Adhered System, Induction-Welded Roof Installation System), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: Isoprene Rubber Latex Market Size, Trends and Insights By End-use Industry (Medical, Consumer Goods, Industrial), By Application (Medical Gloves, Condoms, Medical Balloons, Catheters, Adhesives), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market: Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Standard Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber, High-Purity Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber, Reinforced Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber), By Application (Tires, Medical Industry, Consumer Goods, Adhesives and Sealants, Packaging Industry, Textiles and Footwear, Industrial Equipment & Machinery), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market: Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Nitrogen Trifluoride, Silicon-Precursor Gases, Fluoroalkane., Ammonia, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Networking & Communications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Slack Wax Market: Slack Wax Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Light Grade, Heavy Grade), By Application (Candle Manufacturing, Construction Boards, Paraffin Wax, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The The following segments make up the automotive plastic compounding market:

By Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

ABS

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Thermoplastic Elastomers(TPE)

Styrene acrylonitrile(SAN)

Others

By Application

Interior

Exterior

Under the Hood

Structural Parts

Electrical Components & Lighting

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Plastic Compounding Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the Market Analysis of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is the analysis of the automotive plastic compounding market chain in relation to upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What Is the Economic Impact On the Automotive Plastic Compounding Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Automotive Plastic Compounding Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Reasons to Purchase Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

We provide extensive company profiles that include company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

The Automotive Plastic Compounding Market includes an in-depth analysis from various perspectives, utilizing Porter's five forces framework, and offers insights into the market through the Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Automotive Plastic Compounding market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Automotive Plastic Compounding Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automotive Plastic Compounding market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automotive Plastic Compounding market, along with those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Automotive Plastic Compounding market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Automotive Plastic Compounding industry.

Managers in the Automotive Plastic Compounding sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Automotive Plastic Compounding market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Automotive Plastic Compounding products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work toward achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution from data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation falls, forecasting or opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Automotive Plastic Compounding Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-plastic-compounding-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.