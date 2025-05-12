Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of May 12, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, May 13, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee markup of a Committee Print, providing for reconciliation pursuant to H. Con. Res. 14, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

Appropriations

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Transportation."

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "The Federal Judiciary."

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold an oversight hearing called "The United States Navy and Marine Corps."

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "The United States Coast Guard."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Environmental Protection Agency."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Labor."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "The U.S Federal Trade Commission."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "The Transportation Security Administration."

Armed Services

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "National Security Space Programs."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will hold a hearing called "Defense Intelligence Enterprise Posture."

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Reimagining Education: How Charter Schools Are Closing Gaps and Opening Doors."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Reclaiming OSHA’s Mission: Ensuring Safety Without Overreach."

Energy & Commerce

Financial Services

On Tuesday, May 13, the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a full committee markup of the Committee's budget reconciliation text.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Expanding Choice and Increasing Supply: Housing Innovation in America."

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Enhancing Competition: Shaping the Future of Bank Mergers and De Novo Formation."

On Thursday, May 15, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called "Examining Treasury Market Fragilities and Preventative Solutions."

Foreign Affairs

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, May 14, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “National Economic Security, Advancing US Interests Abroad.”On Wednesday, May 14, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled “A New Era of Homeland Security: A Review of the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security.”

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled “In Defense of Defensive Measures: Reauthorizing Cybersecurity Information Sharing Activities that Underpin U.S. National Cyber Defense.”

Judiciary

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called “The MATCH Monopoly: Evaluating the Medical Residency Antitrust Exemption.”On Monday, May 12, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold an oversight field hearing in Cedar City, Utah, entitled “Letting Off Steam: Unleashing Geothermal Energy Development on Federal Land.”

On Wednesday, May 14, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a Member Day hearing.

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Fix Our Forests: How Improved Land Management Can Protect Communities in the Wildland-Urban Interface.”

Rules

On Tuesday, May 13, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 2240, the Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act (Moore)

H.R. 2243, the LEOSA Reform Act (Bacon)

H.R. 2255, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act of 2025 (Fry)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called "Forecasting Disaster: NOAA’s Transparency, Trust, and Scientific Integrity in Crisis."

On Thursday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing called "From Detection to Deflection: Evaluating NASA’s Planetary Defense Strategy."

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

Small Business

On Thursday, May 15, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing titled “Deterrence Amid Rising Tensions: Preventing CCP Aggression on Taiwan."On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access will hold a hearing called "Investing in America: How Private Equity Empowers Main Street."

On Thursday, May 15, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "A Small Part in A Big Company: Examining the Power of Franchising in the American Economy."

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, May 14, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a Member Day hearing

On Thursday, May 15, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee hearing called "FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024: An Update on Implementation One Year Later."

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Waste & Delays: Examining VA’s Improper Payments in its Compensation and Pension Programs.”

On Thursday, May 15, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee oversight hearing titled "U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Budget Request for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027 Advance Appropriations.”

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, May 13, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee markup of legislative proposals to comply with the reconciliation directive included in section 2001 of the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025, H. Con. Res. 14.