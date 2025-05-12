Korbel Champagne Cellars Appoints Henkell Freixenet as New Global Partner

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. and WIESBADEN, Germany, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korbel, the iconic California Champagne producer, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the world’s leading sparkling producer, Henkell Freixenet, who will oversee global sales, marketing and distribution effective July 1, 2025.

Henkell Freixenet, a family-owned business with a success story that spans nearly 200 years, has a comprehensive sparkling wine portfolio including global icons as well as prestigious boutique brands. "It is a great honor for Henkell Freixenet to be designated as the exclusive global partner for Korbel, and we are thankful for the trust the Heck family places in us. Drawing on our global presence and expertise, we are committed to further expanding the brand. This collaboration represents a great enhancement to our sparkling wine portfolio,” comments Dr. Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet.

“Positioning for future growth, Korbel is pleased to entrust its legacy of over 140 years to Henkell Freixenet – global leaders in the sparkling wine segment – with the strategic objective of expanding our brand presence and elevating the celebration of everyday moments,” remarked Gary B. Heck, President and Owner of Korbel Champagne Cellars. Heck has led the California wine industry by example with his innovative spirit, commitment to excellence and respect for the land; all of which have contributed to Korbel’s success. Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States’ most popular méthode champenoise champagne.

Freixenet Mionetto USA, a subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, will be responsible for North America, Korbel’s largest market. “We are honored to represent Korbel and are fully committed to continue building the legacy of the brand and of the Heck family,” says Enore Ceola, President of North America and Mexico and Chief Executive Officer, Freixenet Mionetto USA. “Together, we will take this brand to new heights and are humbled for this opportunity,” Ceola adds.

About Korbel California Champagne®

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States’ most popular méthode champenoise champagne. The true measure of Korbel’s success during its 143 years can be seen in the impact it has had on American consumers and its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. Korbel also produces one of the country’s most respected brandies.

About Henkell Freixenet

As an international group of companies, Henkell Freixenet is the global market leader for sparkling wine. The unique brand portfolio of Sekt, Cava, Prosecco, Champagne and Crémant as well as still wines and spirits accompanies the moments in consumers' lives and makes them meaningful. In addition to universally known brands such as Freixenet, Mionetto and Henkell, the group also includes nationally and internationally renowned brands as well as a portfolio of award-winning wineries. The Henkell Freixenet team is driven by the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship - always with the vision of setting new benchmarks in the industry and the respective product categories and inspiring consumers with innovations and high-quality, sustainably crafted products. Celebrate Life!

