NOVARC LAUNCHES NovAI™ TO TRANSFORM WELDING AUTOMATION BY BRINGING VISION AND COGNITION TO COBOTS AND ROBOTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc . (“Novarc”), a full-stack AI robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of automated welding solutions, announced today the company is launching NovAI™ - a new AI-powered system that brings both vision and real-time adaptation to articulated robotic and mechanized welding - at Automate 2025 .

“The introduction of NovAI is extremely exciting for us; its development is based on two decades of research and practical industrial grade deployments of our award winning Spool Welding Robot (SWR™) . Our solution promises to transform welding automation by bringing the precision of human expertise through AI to articulated robots, cobots and mechanized welders, which will help manufacturers to automate difficult welding jobs that could not be automated before and reduce manufacturing waste such as overwelding and post weld grinding while improving the finished weld quality. This is critical as the US embraces a demand for manufacturing combined with pressure due to reshoring initiatives,” says Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc Technologies.

NovAI takes the guesswork out of welding leading to less defects, as real-time AI adjustments ensure consistent high-quality welds. Overwelding is virtually eliminated, reducing scrap and fixturing costs. As there is no need to set up manually or pre-scan the welds, and less reliance on skilled talent, production is quickened. Finally, NovAI works with leading robot systems and can scale according to the evolution of production needs. NovAI™ Capture, NovAI™ Control, NovAI™ Autonomy and NovSync™ encompass the range of technologies being launched this week at Automate.

NovAI: The full power of AI and machine vision in welding automation:

NovAI™ Capture transforms robotic welding by bringing machine vision into the robotic welding process, giving welders real-time visibility into the weld pool, and automatically recording every weld with full parameter data. NovAI Capture turns welding from a black box into a fully traceable, optimized process, driving higher quality welds with lower risk.

NovAI™ Control combines human expertise with robotic welding to handle complex welds more easily, and more accurately, reducing the need for precise fit-up and heavy fixturing. Operators can adjust weld paths and process parameters in real-time as they watch the weld pool through machine vision, dramatically minimizing the risk of costly defects due to fit-up variations. Overwelding, pre-scanning and touch-ups are eliminated.

NovAI™ Autonomy lets robots see and adapt like expert welders, eliminating the need for pre-scanning, manual adjustments, and rework and therefore speeding up manufacturing time, and increasing the quality of the welds. The AI-powered system automatically adapts welds in real-time to fit-up variations, tacks and seam distortions, so no operator input is required.

All of these technologies are powered by the NovSync™ Dashboard which collects and connects all weld video and parameter data in one secure platform; users can securely upload, store and access all weld data and videos (for example through NovAI Capture) in a single location, enabling efficient tracking and tracing throughout the manufacturing process. This allows remote monitoring and insights; allowing users to gain real-time visibility into welding activities from any location, proactive decision-making and process optimization.

The NovAI™ suite of products will be showcased at Automate at Booth #4252, from May 12-15th, in Detroit, Michigan. Demonstrations of NovAI™ and interviews with Soroush Karimzadeh, Novarc’s CEO are available at the show.

About Novarc Technologies Inc:

As a proven pioneer in the field of welding automation, Novarc Technologies is a full-stack AI robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of automated welding solutions for challenging welding applications . Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is recognized by customers globally for its impact in the fabrication industry. For more information, visit www.novarc.ai.

