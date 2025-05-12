AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at iManage ConnectLive 2025

iManage spotlights latest generative AI advancements and productivity breakthroughs amid 25.3% ARR growth

CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that it will showcase its latest wave of AI-driven innovation at its flagship customer conference, iManage ConnectLive 2025. The company enters the event on a strong growth trajectory, driven by rapid adoption of generative AI capabilities and continued investment in modernizing knowledge work.

Since the start of the year, iManage has signed 87 new customers, bringing its total to 4,275 organizations globally — including 80% of the AmLaw 100 and 41% of the Fortune 100. More than 75% of these customers rely on iManage Cloud, which saw 25.3% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue as of March 2025.

AI-Powered Knowledge Work, Evolved

A centerpiece of iManage’s innovation is Ask iManage, a secure, AI-powered assistant natively embedded in the iManage Work 10 experience. Launched in 2024 and rapidly enhanced in 2025, Ask iManage is designed to reduce context switching and elevate productivity — bringing AI directly into the tools professionals already use.

Major recent enhancements include:

Smart Guided Actions : Ready-to-use intuitive capabilities like “Overview,” “Extract,” “Summarize,” and “Analyze” allowing users to get results from legal, financial and accounting content without needing expertise in prompt engineering.

: Ready-to-use intuitive capabilities like “Overview,” “Extract,” “Summarize,” and “Analyze” allowing users to get results from legal, financial and accounting content without needing expertise in prompt engineering. Chronology Action : Automatically organizes events from documents into structured, citation-backed timelines, ideal for litigation prep, due diligence, checklist summaries and more.

: Automatically organizes events from documents into structured, citation-backed timelines, ideal for litigation prep, due diligence, checklist summaries and more. Unified document insights with Ask Across : Extracts consistent, relevant answers from document sets, streamlining information gathering and review. This is particularly useful for legal teams who need to analyze large sets of documents quickly and efficiently.

: Extracts consistent, relevant answers from document sets, streamlining information gathering and review. This is particularly useful for legal teams who need to analyze large sets of documents quickly and efficiently. Microsoft Word Integration : Stay within your work environment when drafting - Allows users to engage with Ask iManage capabilities directly in Word to summarize, extract, find and analyze content without switching applications and context switching.

: Stay within your work environment when drafting - Allows users to engage with Ask iManage capabilities directly in Word to summarize, extract, find and analyze content without switching applications and context switching. Ask iManage History: Reference personalized project history to save, manage, and revisit Ask iManage document collections with ease and leverage previous work.



These updates demonstrate iManage’s commitment to embedding AI seamlessly into daily workflows — helping customers unlock the full value of their organizational knowledge.

Customers enabling Ask iManage are supported by the extensive Wayfinder program — a guided rollout initiative offering structured enablement, onboarding, and support for iManage Cloud customers. Feedback from Wayfinder participants has directly shaped new features, ensuring real-world relevance and immediate value.

Continued Investment in the iManage Platform

These AI advancements build on iManage’s broader investment in its core platform — ensuring that while AI accelerates insight and efficiency, the underlying user experience remains seamless, secure, and intuitive. From productivity features to cloud-native integrations, iManage continues to enhance the foundation that knowledge workers rely on every day.

Unleashing Knowledge Velocity: Removing Friction, Advancing Governance

iManage continues to drive meaningful productivity gains by removing friction from knowledge work — while also investing in the foundations that make AI effective: good data, responsible governance, and secure collaboration.

iManage has introduced high-performance tools like iManage Work OCR — a high-speed, AI-powered optical character recognition capability that makes image-based documents searchable. Powered by Azure Document Intelligence - Read, the iManage Cloud OCR is now 25% more accurate, 100x faster, and supports 6x more throughput than previous versions. This powerful OCR capability exemplifies the ways the deep technical partnership between Microsoft and iManage delivers tangible benefits to today’s knowledge professionals.

This improved OCR service, powered by Azure Document Intelligence - Read is available to all subscribed iManage Cloud Work OCR users at no additional cost.

This is part of a broader strategy to Unleash Knowledge Velocity by helping customers build high-quality, well-governed data sets — the essential ingredient for effective use of AI. iManage’s integrated records management and governance capabilities ensure customers have integrated capabilities to meet the governance, security and compliance obligations.

“As we welcome customers to ConnectLive 2025, we’re excited to showcase the innovations that are reshaping how legal and knowledge professionals work,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “This year marks our 30th anniversary — a milestone that reflects our long-standing commitment to empowering professionals to maximize their productivity while also keeping their information assets governed and secure. With the rapid evolution of AI, we’re not just adding new features — we’re using AI to enhance our core capabilities and make the work that legal professionals do every day faster, smarter and safer."

ConnectLive 2025

ConnectLive 2025 brings together legal, financial, and corporate professionals to explore the future of AI-powered knowledge work — and how modern platforms like iManage are enabling organizations to work safer, faster, and smarter.

Across all three cities, attendees will gain hands-on exposure to the platform capabilities driving this transformation — from practical AI applications to records governance and secure collaboration. With over 30 sessions each day, the event offers deep dives into knowledge management innovation, customer use cases, and product strategy, as well as opportunities to connect with and learn from peers and iManage experts.

Chicago Keynote Highlight

Fireside Chat: Building an Effective AI Strategy: Tony Surma, CTO for Microsoft’s Americas Global Partner Solutions organization, joins Neil Araujo for a conversation on the real-world challenges and practical considerations of implementing a successful AI strategy.

Whether attending in New York, Chicago, or London, ConnectLive attendees will experience how iManage is Unleashing Knowledge Velocity — helping organizations modernize their approach to information, build better data sets, and govern knowledge more effectively in the era of AI.

ConnectLive New York: May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 ConnectLive Chicago: May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 ConnectLive London: June 4, 2025



Learn more here.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

