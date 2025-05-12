DEM Ramping Up Patrols and Education During National Safe Boating Week

Published on Monday, May 12, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Environmental Police Officers from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are teaming up with boating safety advocates across the U.S. and Canada to promote safe, responsible boating and encourage life jacket use during National Safe Boating Week, taking place May 17-23. Throughout the week, DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) will increase water patrols, conduct additional boating safety inspections, and provide boating safety education. DEM urges boaters to prepare for season by acting responsibly and always wearing a US Coast Guard "The key to safe boating is wearing a life jacket,” said Deputy Chief Michael Schipritt from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement. “If someone loses consciousness or can’t swim, a life jacket will keep them afloat – but without one, they’re likely to drown. There is no time to put a life jacket on during an emergency – just like you wouldn’t try to buckle your seat belt before a car crash.”

National Safe Boating Week marks the kickoff of the 2025 North American safe boating campaign, promoting safe, responsible boating the theme Wear It! – a reminder to always wear a life jacket. This year-long campaign stresses boating sober, following navigation rules, and staying alert.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that 75 percent of fatal boating accidents involve drowning, and 87 percent of those victims weren’t wearing life jackets. Alcohol remains the top known factor in fatal boating accidents. In Rhode Island, boating under the influence carries the same BAC limit (.08 blood alcohol content) and penalties as driving.

Boaters should also be aware of the latest boating safety regulations, which were written to save lives:

All operators and passengers of paddle craft must always wear a USCG-approved PFD while underway regardless of age.

No one can ride on the bow of a powerboat unless it’s equipped with bow seats designed to accommodate passengers or hang their feet or legs over the top of the gunwale anywhere on a boat while underway.

Boaters must slow down and move over when emergency vessels are within 300 feet of the boater and have their emergency lights activated. No fire extinguishers on boats can be past their expiration date.

Captains of recreational boats 26 feet long or less that are equipped with an engine cut-off switch must use the switch if the boat is on plane or above displacement speed.

