2025 Military Discount Offers Honor the Commitment and Service of U.S. Armed Forces Personnel
In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, SheerID and top consumer brands unveil exclusive, year-round discounts for our nation’s brave troops
PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 12, 2025— SheerID, the leading verification platform for high-impact consumer groups, is working with close to 150 leading brands to extend exclusive online offers to members of the military in 2025 as a token of appreciation for their enduring dedication and sacrifice.
“Our nation’s armed forces deserve all of our gratitude and support for their service, and SheerID is proud to partner with incredible brands that want to honor them through special offers and discounts,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO, SheerID. “It’s our mission to help brands more meaningfully engage with their customers, especially those to whom we owe so much.”
Through SheerID’s Audience Network, members of the military can securely verify their eligibility and instantly unlock valuable discounts throughout 2025. This program ensures that these brave service members can easily take advantage of meaningful offers that recognize their essential contributions to our nation’s security.
These special offers include:
- 15% off from 3D Services
- Discount from AFEyewear
- Discount from Airstream
- 30% off from Alpha Industries
- Exclusive savings from Aly & Lia Boutique
- 20% off American Giant
- 10% off from Ariat
- 5% off from Ashley Furniture
- Special savings from ASICS
- Save on phone plans from AT&T
- 10% off from Atkins
- 15% off from AutoMeter
- Savings on mattresses from Awara
- 10% off from Back Market
- 5% off outdoor gear from Bass Pro Shops
- Special rates from Beaches Resorts
- 20% discount from Boden
- 25% off for a limited time from Bonobos
- Exclusive savings from Bulwark
- 30% off select items from Burton Snowboards (US & CA)
- 10% off from Champs
- 20% off jewelry from Charles & Colvard
- $150 off from CheapCaribbean
- 10% off from Clé de Peau Beauté
- 20% off from Clinique
- 15% off from COBB Tuning
- 15% off from Converse
- Discounted ski passes from Copper Mountain Resort
- 20% off from Coral & Tusk
- 20% off All Access Memberships from CorePower Yoga
- New membership promotion from Costco
- 20% off from CURVD Earplugs
- 20% off from Dickies
- Special savings from Direct Energy
- $40 discount from DISHForMyRV
- 25% off from Dockers
- Mattress discounts from DreamCloud
- 15% off Srixon and Cleveland Golf products from Dunlop Sports
- 10% off from Eastbay
- 20% off online certificates from EdX
- 20% Tuition Discount from EdX
- Savings on baby gear from Evenflo
- 10% off tactical LED flashlights from Flashlight Freak
- $30 off ergonomic furniture from FlexiSpot
- 25% off from Florence Marine
- 10% discount from Foot Locker
- First year free from Fox News Media
- 15% off from Frigidaire
- 25% off from GelPro
- Exclusive offers from Gerber Gear
- 35% off gloves from Give'r
- 10% off from Grown Brilliance
- 25% off for U.S. and Canadian military from Helly Hansen
- Discounts from Helzberg Diamonds
- $100 onboard credit from Holland America
- 10% from Holt’s Cigar
- 15% off from HYDRAGUN
- 20% off from Hydro Flask
- 15% off from Industrie Clothing
- Discounts from J.Crew Factory
- 3% stackable discount from Jackery
- 15% off from Jans
- 15% from JanSport
- 20% discount from Karen Kane
- 20% off from Keto Brainz Nootropics
- 15% off from Kids Foot Locker
- Exclusive savings from Kipling
- Discounts from Kitchenaid
- 10% off from L.L.Bean
- Diamond jewelry savings from La Joya
- 25% off from Leatherman
- 15% off from Levi’s
- 8% off on LiFePO4 batteries from LiTime
- 20% off from Love Honey
- 40% off from Lovesac
- 15% off from M•A•C Cosmetics
- 15% off from Madewell
- Discounts from MAVERIX Inc.
- Up to 25% from Maxi-Cosi
- Discounts from Maytag
- 15% off from Meliana Style
- 15% off from Michaels
- Golf discounts from Military Tee Times
- 20% off air purifiers from Molekule
- Ski discounts from Monarch Mountain
- 30% off from Morningstar
- 10% off from Musician’s Friend
- 15% off from NARS
- 15% off vegan omega-3s from Naturesage
- Mattress discounts from Nectar
- 10% off Nike
- 40% off from Nine27 Athletics
- Savings on supplements from Novex Biotech
- 20% off gear from Osprey
- 20% off from OUI the People
- 20% off from OXO
- Exclusive military discount from Pandora
- 50% off from Paramount+
- Savings from Peacock
- 20% off from Petmate
- 20% off from PinMart
- 10% off from PODS
- Cruise Benefit Program from Cruise Benefit Program from Princess Cruises
- 10% off from Purple
- 15% off from Pvolve
- 20% off from Red Kap
- Additional $300 Off Windows and Doors from Renewal by Anderson
- Exclusive discounts from Rollick
- 20% off from Rookie Wellness
- 20% off from Rothy's
- Up to 25% off from Safety 1st
- 10% off from Sandals Resorts
- 15% off from Shiseido
- Discounts from Shooter’s Pro Shop
- 25% off from SiriusXM
- 5% off from Sleep Number
- 25% off from Spec Ops Tools
- Discounts from SPJA Anime Expo
- Discounts from SSA by Nosler
- 5% off from Stahl's
- $25 credit from Sticker Mule
- 40% off family lines from T-Mobile
- 40% off from Tarte Cosmetics
- 75% on Phone Accessories and Tech Gear from Tech Perks
- 20% off from The Linz Shop
- 10% off from The North Face
- 30% off from The Sculpt Society
- Two-year free subscription from The Word Among Us
- 20% off from Therafit
- 25% off from Thermo Recovery Wear
- 20% off from Thule
- 10% off from Timberland
- Discounts from Treehopper
- 15% off from Triple F.A.T. Goose
- 20% off from True Classic
- 10% off from UGG
- 15% off cell plans from USCellular
- 20% off from vineyard vines
- 5% off from Whirlpool
- 20% off from VIVAIA
- 10% off from WM
About SheerID
SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.
Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
