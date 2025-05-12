2025 Military Discount Offers Honor the Commitment and Service of U.S. Armed Forces Personnel

In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, SheerID and top consumer brands unveil exclusive, year-round discounts for our nation’s brave troops

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 12, 2025— SheerID, the leading verification platform for high-impact consumer groups, is working with close to 150 leading brands to extend exclusive online offers to members of the military in 2025 as a token of appreciation for their enduring dedication and sacrifice.

“Our nation’s armed forces deserve all of our gratitude and support for their service, and SheerID is proud to partner with incredible brands that want to honor them through special offers and discounts,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO, SheerID. “It’s our mission to help brands more meaningfully engage with their customers, especially those to whom we owe so much.”

Through SheerID’s Audience Network, members of the military can securely verify their eligibility and instantly unlock valuable discounts throughout 2025. This program ensures that these brave service members can easily take advantage of meaningful offers that recognize their essential contributions to our nation’s security.

These special offers include:

