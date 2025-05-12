MedCerts and Motlow State Community College Unite to Accelerate Healthcare and IT Careers: Fast-Track Opportunities Now Available

Lynchburg, Tenn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts, a nationally recognized leader in online career training and a Stride Inc. company, is collaborating with Motlow State Community College to provide accessible, affordable, high-demand healthcare and information technology training programs that lead to industry-recognized certifications. These programs are designed to equip students with the skills necessary for thriving careers in the healthcare and IT industry.

This partnership will provide flexible, skills-focused training, opening doors to education and empowering individuals to step confidently into new opportunities.

By blending MedCerts’ expert-led training with Motlow State's hands-on learning environment, this initiative will provide students with the tools needed to land well-paying jobs, support their families and contribute to the growth of Tennessee’s thriving economy.

“We’re in a new-collar era – one where traditional blue- and white-collar jobs are being replaced by technology-driven roles that demand fresh skills and innovative thinking. That’s why we’re focused on creating fast, flexible training programs that evolve as quickly as the job market,” said Retired Army Col. Dr. Tony Millican, Executive Vice President of Motlow State Workforce Development and Community Outreach. “Our partnership ensures that learners can gain new skills and capitalize on opportunities more easily than ever.”

As part of Stride, Inc.’s portfolio of education brands, MedCerts equips individuals with the healthcare and IT skills and certifications to secure career success and make career education more accessible than ever.

“This partnership with Motlow State is a perfect fit because we both believe in providing flexible, high-quality training that leads to real-world job opportunities,” said Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Partnerships and Workforce Development at MedCerts. “Our mission is to remove obstacles to education so that more people can build the futures they deserve.”

This partnership is a key step in Tennessee’s workforce, equipping individuals with the credentials and confidence necessary to secure rewarding careers and drive economic growth in their communities.

For more information, visit motlow.medcerts.com

About Motlow State Community College

Motlow State Community College is a forward-thinking institution dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s fast-changing job market. Through innovative learning experiences and strong industry partnerships, Motlow is redefining the role of community colleges in workforce preparation. Learn more at motlow.edu.

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction, and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more about MedCerts at medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc., we believe education should be as unique as the individuals we serve. For over 20 years, we’ve been at the forefront of innovative, tech-driven education solutions, helping learners of all ages unlock new opportunities. Stride is passionate about making career training more accessible and effective, ensuring that everyone has a path to success. Learn more at stridelearning.com

