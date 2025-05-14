Backed by Hatcher+ and Startupbootcamp, PayToMe.co powers LuggageToShip.com’s growth with patented mobile payments, embedded finance, and compliance tools.

Our mission goes beyond travel — we’re breaking barriers and reshaping how people and goods move across borders.” — LuggageToShip.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As college moves, family relocations, and flight cancellations spike, travelers turn to LuggageToShip.com for fast, affordable, and hassle-free international luggage and box delivery to 220+ countries and territories.

✈️ With TSA lines growing, baggage fees hitting new highs, and summer airport chaos at hubs like JFK, LAX, and Newark, LuggageToShip.com is becoming the go-to solution for travelers seeking stress-free luggage shipping. The AI-powered TravelTech platform serves over 100,000 global customers, with web traffic at 300,000+ monthly visitors.

“We built LuggageToShip.com for real-life travelers—students, families, and professionals—who want a faster, smarter way to move their belongings across borders,” said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO. “Whether you're avoiding chaos at the airport or planning a major relocation, we help you ship ahead with confidence.”

✈️ Skip the Stress. Ship Ahead.

🔹 Why Travelers Choose LuggageToShip.com:

Door-to-door delivery to hotels, colleges, offices, and more

Transparent, competitive pricing with no hidden airline fees

Real-time tracking and AI alerts throughout the journey

Auto-generated customs forms and global compliance

Text-to-Pay checkout powered by PayToMe.co for mobile-first transactions

🌍 AI-Driven Logistics Meets Fintech Innovation

LuggageToShip.com integrates with global couriers including FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, and Aramex, and is powered by PayToMe.co, an award-winning fintech platform built for global payments, automation, and compliance.

Through this partnership, LuggageToShip.com delivers real-time mobile payment checkout, automated KYC/KYB compliance, and predictive financial workflows—all hosted on secure AWS infrastructure. PayToMe.co’s AI-driven financial technology has become a cornerstone of LuggageToShip.com’s customer experience and global expansion strategy.

🏆 Highlights & Recognition

100,000+ customers served worldwide

300,000+ monthly site visitors

Featured by CNN, AP News, Yahoo Finance, Fox 21, and Canada Travel Daily

Winner of the Inc. Power Partner Award

Recognized as a Top AI-Powered TravelTech Platform

🧳 Perfect For:

Students moving to/from college

Families relocating or sending gear to summer camps

Travelers avoiding airline baggage headaches

Professionals managing international assignments

Institutions embedding logistics in their services

🌐 About LuggageToShip.com

LuggageToShip.com is the world’s first AI-powered TravelTech SaaS platform, offering end-to-end international luggage shipping and secure storage solutions. Built for travelers, students, and global enterprises, the platform streamlines door-to-door shipping with embedded courier APIs (FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, Aramex), customs automation, and fintech-powered checkout via PayToMe.co.

Website: www.luggagetoship.com

🌐 About PayToMe.co:

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech marketplace redefining global financial operations through AI. The platform offers intelligent solutions for cross-border payments, custom invoicing, and compliance automation, purpose-built for scalability across 100+ countries. Backed by Hatcher+ and Startupbootcamp, PayToMe.co partners with Plaid, Stripe, and AWS, and is integrated with 12,000+ financial institutions and 7,000+ business applications.

Website: www.paytome.co

