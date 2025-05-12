ALPHAMIN PROVIDES OPERATIONAL RESTART UPDATE

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update following the resumption of tin concentrate production on 15 April 2025.

The Company’s Bisie tin mine produced 1,290 tonnes of contained tin during the period 15 April 2025 to 11 May 2025 at targeted processing recoveries. Tin production recommenced through the treatment of run-of-mine ore stockpiles, initially from the Mpama North plant folllowed by a restart of the Mpama South plant on 19 April 2025. Blasting and tramming of ore from underground commenced during the last week of April 2025 while mine development rates are in the process of increasing to plan.

Since the mine restart, the first fully documented and approved for export lots of tin concentrate departed by truck on 9 May 2025.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Clive Brown, Pr. Eng., B.Sc. Engineering (Mining), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Consultant and Director of Bara Consulting Pty Limited, an independent technical consultant to the Company.

