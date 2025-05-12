Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Annual Maintenance: Assurances Collide with Adverse Disclosure as Shares Plunge 44% – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a dramatic turn for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), investors watched the company’s shares plunge nearly 44% on May 9, 2025, after the San Carlos-based cell therapy pioneer reported a first-quarter revenue miss that sharply contradicted earlier upbeat assurances from management.

Iovance, which develops and commercializes novel cell therapies-most notably Amtagvi, its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for melanoma and metastatic cervical cancer-has positioned itself as a leader in harnessing the immune system to target cancer cells.

Confident Statements on Maintenance

Earlier this year, Iovance’s management painted a reassuring picture for investors regarding its annual maintenance cycle. On February 27, executives emphasized that each facility’s maintenance required only a “short pause in production,” and declared, “I’m pleased to report that iCTC successfully completed annual maintenance and resumed production promptly at full volume with no issues.” The company’s state-of-the-art Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) in Philadelphia, a 136,000-square-foot manufacturing hub, was said to be back online without disruption.

Reality Unveiled

That narrative shifted abruptly with Iovance’s Q1 2025 earnings report. The company reported a loss of 36 cents a share on revenue of $49 million, well short of Wall Street’s consensus for a loss of 24 cents on revenue of $82 million. On the subsequent earnings call, Chief Operating Officer Igor Bilinsky disclosed that the iCTC’s annual maintenance had actually reduced capacity by 50% for an entire month in December 2024-an operational bottleneck that limited the number of Amtagvi infusions available in the first quarter.

This news sent the price of Iovance shares down $1.42, or about 44% lower, on May 9, 2025.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

In the wake of these revelations, Hagens Berman, a prominent class action law firm, announced it has opened an investigation into potential violations of U.S. securities laws by Iovance. The investigation focuses on the propriety of Iovance’s disclosures concerning the adverse financial impact associated with its annual maintenance of its iCTC.

“We’re concerned that Iovance may have misled investors about the magnitude of the adverse financial impact resulting from iCTC maintenance,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

