ISS North America Appoints Brad Lurie as Vice President of Sales, East Region

Commercial growth leader brings more than 25 years of experience to ISS’ hospitality, workplace experience and facility management platform

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility management and one of the largest employers in the world with 320,000 employees, has appointed seasoned executive Brad Lurie as Vice President of Sales, East Region for ISS North America. As ISS continues to expand its foothold in key markets and industry sectors throughout the U.S., Lurie’s appointment is the latest example of the company’s strategic focus on client development, long-term relationship building, and tailored service delivery with a focus on hospitality and experience.

In this role, Lurie will lead efforts to drive business growth and deepen existing partnerships across the East region to deliver integrated solutions that optimize facility performance, elevate workplace experiences, and transform food service operations for clients and their employees.

Most recently, Lurie served as Senior Vice President of Aviation at ABM Industries, where he led the development and execution of the company’s growth strategy across airports and airlines, culminating in the successful pursuit and win of five of the top 10 U.S. airports — Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Miami — and helped grow the business beyond $1 billion in revenue. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Phoenix Products Company and its subsidiary, Bright Light Systems, where he co-founded and led the lighting controls business, guiding it through a successful acquisition.

“Brad’s customer-centric approach and deep sector knowledge — especially in aviation, an ISS focus industry in North America — makes him a huge asset for our clients as we work together to create enhanced employee, customer and passenger experiences,” said Joe Stolarski, President, East Division, ISS North America. “He brings a blend of operational understanding and commercial innovation to our team, which aligns with our mission to shape workplaces where people and businesses thrive.”

Lurie noted: “I am energized to join ISS at a time of exciting growth and expansion for the company in the North American market and at a moment when I believe ISS is uniquely poised to meet market demand. We bring a focused and curated offering — with hospitality and food at the center — and are primed to help clients shape engaging, experiential work environments. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners to deliver exceptional value through innovation, consistency and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs.”

Lurie earned an Executive MBA from the Michael J. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Technology from Southern Polytechnic State University. He also serves on the Board of Directors of iMAC Group.

