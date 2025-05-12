TeleVox Practice Edition Named “Best Practice Management Solution” in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Products and Companies

OMAHA, Neb., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, today announced that Practice Edition has been selected as winner of the “Best Practice Management Solution” award in the 9th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.







TeleVox’s Practice Edition is a suite of services designed to help physicians and their staff streamline scheduling processes, improve patient communication, and drive practice growth.

The advanced automated patient relationship management system simplifies scheduling workflows and reduces no-shows to keep a consistently filled schedule for the practice. Practice Edition features a user-friendly and interactive appointment calendar to help staff manage schedules and disruptions. Easy-to-use dashboards and calendars can easily be integrated into existing workflows.

Features include automated appointment reminders, no-show follow-ups, digital waitlists, eCheck-in, and eBilling. Practice Edition also aids with post-appointment tasks, patient surveys, and the practice’s online reputation management. Patients benefit from easy appointment requests, marketing email campaigns, and AI-driven SMART SMS, a continuous, actionable, and conversational text messaging channel.

“Tailored to meet the specific needs of medical offices, TeleVox Practice Edition has been developed through ongoing customer feedback to address the common challenges of scheduling, overburdened staff workload, and faltering quality of communication between patient and physician,” said Charles Hayes, VP of Product at TeleVox. “We’re honored that MedTech Breakthrough has once again recognized the value we offer practices by providing seamless, automated communication channels throughout the entire patient care journey. We’ll continue to enable healthcare facilities to communicate with patients to build trust, preserve care continuity, and enhance the patient experience.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“Practice Edition delivers a communication solution that results in eased scheduling burden and the ability to meet the patient where they are. Communication is at the center of any patient/physician relationship, but too many practices fall behind due to staffing challenges, inefficient technology, damaging scheduling gaps, poor patient retention, and negative online reputations,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “By seamlessly integrating into existing workflows, Practice Edition streamlines front-office operations, and propels practice growth, resulting in happier, healthier patients and more productive, successful practices.”

Additionally, TeleVox Practice Edition offers a secure website tailored for compliance with HIPAA and ADA standards, along with seamless integration. It also integrates with many practice EHRs to further simplify workflows. It's built-in AI-powered virtual assistant efficiently addresses patient queries and minimizes unnecessary calls to the office.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are used by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Learn more at www.televox.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

