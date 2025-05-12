Porch Light Health Acquires Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center to Expand Access to Full-Spectrum Addiction Treatment

DENVER, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Light Health, the largest addiction medicine practice in Colorado, offering outpatient Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT) at more than 60 treatment locations, is proud to announce the acquisition of Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center (CBHC), a respected Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) provider with clinics in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado.

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal step in advancing Porch Light Health’s mission to broaden access to high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals living with opioid use disorder through evidence-based treatment solutions.

By adding OTP services, Porch Light Health will now offer the full spectrum of MAT options—including buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone—ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate treatment for their unique needs.

“In combining our strengths with CBHC, we are deepening our impact to create an even more integrated care environment that prioritizes access, innovation and recovery for every individual seeking treatment, ” said Doug Weiss, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Porch Light Health.

While day-to-day operations will remain largely unchanged, the collaboration presents expanded opportunities to experience life beyond addiction.

“This is a significant step forward in breaking down long-standing barriers in addiction medicine,” said Joy Mercer, BA and CAS, Program Director at CBHC. “This comprehensive approach is a win-win. We reaffirm that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to recovery. Through Porch Light Health, our patients will now have access to additional services, including psychiatric medicine management, behavioral health care, infectious disease treatment and more.”

Together, Porch Light Health and CBHC will continue to challenge stigma, innovate care delivery and empower individuals on the path to recovery.

About Porch Light Health

Porch Light Health’s mission (formerly Front Range Clinic), is to provide low-barrier, high-access, quality medical addiction treatment to those affected by substance use disorders and related medical conditions. Porch Light Health offers comprehensive outpatient addiction medicine treatment service for alcohol and drug use disorders, including Opioids, Stimulants and Sedatives, as well as nicotine and cannabis use. In addition to evidence-based medical treatment, PLH offers psychiatry and therapy services, including treatment of infectious disease and other comorbidities.

