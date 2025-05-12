The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed 2025 Explores the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Six Five Media introduces new event programming for its flagship annual Six Five Summit, unveils Show Opening Keynote Michael Dell

Austin, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Five Media today announced the speaker lineup for its annual Six Five Summit, set to take place virtually from June 16-19, 2025. This year's summit, themed "AI Unleashed 2025," will unpack the transformative power of artificial intelligence and its impact across various industries.





The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed will deliver four days of exclusive, on-demand content, featuring insights from the industry's most influential voices at the center of AI, tech, and their markets. Attendees will gain access to fresh video sessions and interactive thought leadership from top tech executives, with new content released daily.





This year’s agenda will include sessions exploring the intersection of AI with 14 different track topics:

Automotive

DevOps

Cloud Infrastructure

Enterprise AI

Intelligent Edge

Enterprise Applications

Collaboration

Modern Work

Cybersecurity

Semiconductors

Sustainability

Data & Observability

Quantum Computing

And, as the AI landscape continues to expand exponentially, this year’s program will introduce a new track focusing on Channel Ecosystems & Marketing.





"We're excited to present a dynamic and comprehensive program that addresses the most pressing questions and exciting possibilities in the world of AI. The Six Five Summit eliminates the barriers of traditional conferences, offering direct access to the discourse shaping AI's newest chapter, without the constraints of travel or scheduling conflicts." – Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO, and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy



Check Out The Six Five Summit 2024 Recap Reel



The previous Six Five Summit featured 60+ sessions from 40+ companies and 35+ C-Suite Execs across the tech landscape.



In addition to this year’s show opener, Michael Dell, Rene Hass CEO of Arm Holdings and Aaron Levie CEO of Box will each be featured as day-opening keynote speakers. Additional confirmed participants for 2025 include CXO’s and Presidents from HP, Coherent, Lattice Semiconductor, AWS, Google Cloud, Marvell, Salesforce, IonQ, Oracle, Samsung Semiconductor, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, SAP, Iron Mountain, and others, to be announced.



"AI is rapidly evolving, reshaping industries and creating unprecedented opportunities," said Daniel Newman, Founding Partner of Six Five Media and CEO of The Futurum Group. "The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed will bring together the brightest minds in technology to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in AI. We'll be diving deep into the key trends shaping the future of AI."

The summit will provide insider perspectives on the next wave of AI innovation from the leaders driving these technologies to market. Sessions will span critical industry sectors, including Semiconductors, Devices, Cloud, and Cybersecurity, and examine their intersection with pivotal AI trends such as:

Agentic AI: Exploring the rise of autonomous AI agents.

Exploring the rise of autonomous AI agents. Co-Pilots: Examining the integration of AI assistants into workflows.

Examining the integration of AI assistants into workflows. Frontier Models: Discussing the development and implications of cutting-edge AI models.

Discussing the development and implications of cutting-edge AI models. SLMs (Small Language Models): Analyzing the growing importance of efficient and specialized language models.

Registration for The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed 2025 is now open. For more information on speakers, agenda, and registration, please visit https://www.sixfivemedia.com/summit





About The Six Five Summit

The Six Five Summit is an annual, digital event hosted by Six Five Media, bringing together the leading voices in technology to discuss the most important trends and innovations transforming industries and markets. The summit provides a platform for in-depth analysis, thought leadership, and networking, with top tech CEO’s and C-suite executives paired with insights and commentary from top analysts, pundits, and strategists in the industry, delivered directly to attendees' screens.





About Six Five Media

Six Five Media is a global technology media, and events company. They provide industry-leading B2B technology analysis and produce high-profile thought leadership content from the top voices in tech.





Attachment

Mike Rubin Six Five Media (833) 722-5337 info@sixfivemedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.