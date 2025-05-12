Brag House, in partnership with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties, Launches the Inaugural “Brag Gators Gauntlet” Series Baseball Edition at the University of Florida – A tournament Featuring Fortnite ahead of the …

Innovative digital gaming activation blends Gen Z fandom, school spirit, and college sports through immersive tournament play for the casual gamer

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the premier Gen Z engagement platform that operates at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and social interaction, today announced the launch of the ‘Brag Gators Gauntlet’ Series – Baseball Edition, a high-impact, single-day tournament Featuring Fortnite hosted in collaboration with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties.

This landmark activation is the first in a nationwide rollout stemming from Brag House’s strategic partnership roadmap that was announced on April 28, 2025, and reaffirmed in the Company's recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Brag Gators Gauntlet is designed to fuse the passion of college sports, starting with college baseball, and the cultural power of gaming, in a way that only Brag House can deliver – by bringing students, alumni, and brands together in real time through interactive and gamified experiences.

“This isn’t just a tournament – it’s a gamified digital tailgate, a new way for Gen Z to rally around their school,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “With Learfield and Florida Gators Athletics, we’re redefining what it means to be a fan – empowering students and alumni to play, brag, and win as an essential part of the college sports experience.”

Tournament Details

Name: Brag Gators Gauntlet – Baseball Edition

Brag Gators Gauntlet – Baseball Edition Date, Time and Place: Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST | Online

Format: Fortnite No-Build, Solos, Battle Royale (private lobbies) – 4 rounds (heats) leading to a final heat

Open to current students and alumni from both the University of Florida and the University of Alabama Live Broadcast: Activation will be streamed live on the Brag House platform with casters, play-by-play in-game analysis, and other interactive elements

The tournament will serve as a lead-in to the highly anticipated Florida vs. Alabama college baseball game, further aligning digital and physical campus events into a cohesive fan experience.

Beyond the Game

The Brag Gators Gauntlet reflects Brag House’s larger mission: to build a new digital sports medium tailored to Gen Z by merging college athletics with competitive, casual gaming. It also continues the Company’s focus on NIL-integrated content, loyalty token rewards, and data-rich experiences that enable brands to engage authentically with hyper-targeted college communities.

“With every activation, we are not only creating entertainment – we’re generating insights, building brand equity, and delivering measurable ROI for our partners,” added Malloy.

What’s Next

Following this activation, Brag House and Learfield plan to replicate the Brag Gauntlet model across additional campuses in 2025 and beyond, with the goal of establishing an enduring layer of Gen Z engagement within the college sports ecosystem.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the execution and prospects of the Brag Gators Gauntlet and Brag House’s and Learfield’s plan to expand the Brag Gauntlet model. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Brag House’s SEC filings.

