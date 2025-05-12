CHAR Tech Closes C$2M Private Placement with The BMI Group

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or “the Company”) (TSXV:YES) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced C$2,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) with The BMI Group, as outlined in the May 2, 2025, strategic partnership announcement.

CHAR Tech and The BMI Group are working expeditiously to finalize the definitive agreement outlined in their binding Letter of Intent (LOI), targeting completion before the end of the month as they work to advance the Thorold Renewable Energy Facility and initiate engineering design work for the Bioveld North Espanola project, further expanding their partnership on sustainable energy projects.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (a ”Share”) at a price of CDN$0.20 per Share for gross proceeds of CDN$2,000,000.

CHAR Tech intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital needs and the completion of ongoing procurement and development activities for the CHAR Tech Thorold Renewable Energy Facility.

All securities issued under this Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. No bonuses, finders’ fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com



