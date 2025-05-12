Oak Ridge, Tennessee, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Ryan Norton has joined the Company as its Senior Mechanical Design Engineer.

Ryan Norton is an engineer with a background in mechanical and optomechanical design and analysis for both R&D and commercial products. His experience spans research, design and analysis of downhole drilling and laser tools, surface equipment and electronics packaging for space.





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Ryan Norton as its Senior Mechanical Design Engineer.

During his time at Foro Energy, Ryan played a pivotal role in developing high-power laser tools for the energy sector. He led the design and testing of various groundbreaking optomechanical systems like the world’s first high power optical slip ring and novel hard rock laser drilling systems using both gases and fluids. He also worked on various other technologies such as high-performance nozzles, fiber optic connectors and high-pressure laser windows. His work has resulted in multiple patents related to high-power laser energy transfer and drilling technologies.



Ryan holds a B.S. in Engineering with a Mechanical concentration and a minor in Mathematics from LeTourneau University.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Ryan to LIS Technologies at this key junction,” said Christo Liebenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “His expertise will be instrumental as we move into the next phases of CRISLA development, and he will play a key part in facilitating the demonstration activities essential to CRISLA’s growth and expansion.”

In his role, Ryan will support the development of mechanical solutions that drive advancement in the Company’s proprietary CRISLA-3G laser isotope separation technology, which was recently evaluated and determined to meet all elements required for a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 4.

“LIS Technologies is broadening its capabilities and assembling a team equipped with the knowledge and expertise to be a leading innovator in the space,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “Engaging key professionals like Ryan is vital to sustaining our growth trajectory and I welcome him to the team.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

