CPS Technologies to Participate in Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

NORTON, Mass., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that, as it did last year, the Company will participate in the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on May 21 and 22, 2025. A general presentation by management will be held at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on May 21, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the 21st and 22nd; institutional investors are encouraged to contact Sidoti directly or CPS investor relations with any questions or to confirm a time to speak with management. The general presentation will be webcast and will subsequently be made available on the Company’s website.

To watch the webcast live, please use this link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nHcLGwkQTsSHrESm9hD7aQ

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The Company’s Vision is: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.” The Company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, radiation shielding and others. CPS’ hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS’ highly innovative product development team delivers novel solutions to address the advanced materials needs of its customers and expand the Company’s product portfolio.

