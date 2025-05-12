Bitget Delivers Critical Aid to Earthquake-Affected Families in Myanmar





BANGKOK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has mobilized relief efforts for vulnerable communities in Myanmar following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the Sagaing region on March 28. The disaster, which sent tremors as far as Bangkok, compounded existing hardships in an area already grappling with civil unrest and economic instability.

In coordination with local partners, Bitget delivered 150 Emergency Resilience Kits to high-risk families, including those who lost homes, were caring for infants or elderly relatives, or had received minimal aid. Each kit provided comprehensive support: hygiene essentials to prevent disease, sleeping mats and blankets for displaced families, cooking tools to restore daily routines, water filters for safe drinking water, and basic medicines to address urgent health needs.





The operation was not without its challenges. Navigating security risks, logistical hurdles, and the potential for aid diversion in a conflict zone required meticulous planning and deep community trust. Bitget’s partners on the ground leveraged their local expertise to ensure equitable distribution, reaching families whose needs might otherwise have been invisible in the chaos of crisis response.

“True humanitarian action isn’t just about meeting urgent needs—it’s about seeing the unseen,” said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. “As the second-largest crypto exchange ecosystem, we believe that real growth in our industry must be matched by real responsibility. Crypto was built on the ideals of empowerment and global connection. In times of crisis, these ideals must be translated into action. Our support for Myanmar’s affected communities is a reminder that innovation must go hand-in-hand with human impact. As we help build the future of finance, we are equally committed to building a future where no one is left behind,” she added.





The impact extended beyond material relief. For displaced families living in overcrowded temporary shelters, the kits alleviated pressure on shared resources. For others, they represented the first semblance of stability since the disaster struck, a signal that they had not been forgotten.

As recovery efforts continue in Sagaing, Bitget’s initiative serves as a small reminder that effective crisis response begins with listening and learning. By combining swift action with deep local understanding, we were able to offer support where it was needed most—one family, one community at a time.

Bitget Delivers Critical Aid to Earthquake-Affected Families in Myanmar Bitget Delivers Critical Aid to Earthquake-Affected Families in Myanmar Volunteer giving out aid boxes Volunteer giving out aid boxes Bitget's Aid Boxes Bitget's Aid Boxes

