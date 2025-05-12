EnviroGold Global Consolidates Process Development Technology and Strengthens IP Portfolio with New Patent Filing

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company reprocessing mine waste to produce precious and critical metals, unlocking significant value from mine waste and tailings while promoting environmental and social sustainability, is pleased to announce the filing of a new PCT patent application (AU2024901328) with IP Australia on May 7, 2025.

This filing is a result of the IDEAS™ digital modelling optimisation program, which has further demonstrated the scalability of the enhanced NVRO Clean Leach Process flow-sheet. The updated patent strengthens EnviroGold’s intellectual property portfolio and safeguards its competitive advantage as it advances toward commercial deployment.

“Our newly filed patent protects what we believe is the most efficient, scalable, and environmentally responsible process ever developed for unlocking the hidden value in mine waste,” said David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold. “This innovation places EnviroGold at the forefront of the clean mining revolution.”

“With the enhanced patent profile in place and first demonstration plant client runs scheduled, we are well on the way to commercialising a cleaner, more profitable solution for mine-waste reprocessing,” Cam, further stated.

In parallel with its technology advancement efforts, the Company is also taking steps to expand market visibility and investor engagement. To that end, EnviroGold is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and consulting services agreement dated May 2, 2025 (the “Agreement”) with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. (the “Service Provider”), a Vaughan, Ontario-based consultancy specialising in digital marketing and capital markets advisory.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which commenced on May 5, 2025, and extends for an initial three-month term ending August 5, 2025, the Service Provider will deliver a range of strategic services aimed at increasing EnviroGold’s brand awareness and digital engagement across capital markets and social media platforms.

The Service Provider will support EnviroGold through:

Targeted social media engagement campaigns across X, Reddit, and Facebook;

Strategic capital markets consulting tailored to enhance EnviroGold’s branding and investor outreach;

Development and implementation of best practices for digital communication and performance measurement;

Coordination with third-party influencers and digital partners to amplify EnviroGold’s brand; and

Maintenance of a structured content calendar for consistent dissemination.



As consideration for the services provided, EnviroGold will pay the Service Provider a total of CAD $22,500 for the initial term, payable in monthly installments of CAD $7,500. The Agreement may be renewed for an additional term upon mutual agreement, at the discretion of the Company.

All marketing materials and investor communications prepared by the Service Provider will be subject to EnviroGold’s review and approval prior to dissemination. The Company maintains full editorial oversight to ensure compliance with applicable securities laws and continuous disclosure obligations.

The Service Provider and its principals are at arm’s length to the Company. The principal of the Service Provider currently holds 214,000 common shares of EnviroGold, representing approximately 0.069% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. These shares were acquired through open market purchases. Neither the Service Provider nor its principals have any additional rights to acquire securities of EnviroGold under the terms of the Agreement. The Service Provider has headquarters in Vaughan, Canada and can be reached at: analysiseng@gmail.com or (647) 544-7207.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) to fully settle an outstanding payment of $25,000 owed to an arm’s length creditor for consulting fees (the “Debt Settlement”). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 250,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share (the “Share Settlement”). The Company anticipates closing the Share Settlement on or about May 19, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none have been offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

CONTACTS:



Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding financial guidance, economic and operational outlooks, anticipated capital expenditures, business strategy, future plans, market positioning, and other expectations or intentions of the Company that are not historical facts.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as at the date hereof, including but not limited to: the Company’s continued ability to operate as a going concern; the sustained commercial viability and growth of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing sector; the anticipated timing and success of commercial deployment of the NVRO Clean Leach Process; the scalability and environmental performance of the enhanced flow-sheet as suggested by the IDEAS™ modelling program; the expected benefits of the patent filing for the Company’s competitive positioning; the effectiveness of the marketing and investor outreach campaign; and the successful closing of the Debt Settlement transaction.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a range of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s potential inability to continue as a going concern; failure to achieve anticipated results from the Clean Leach Process or to commercialise the technology on schedule or at all; the possibility that the patent does not confer the expected competitive advantage; risks related to the performance and renewal of the Service Provider agreement; and delays or failures in closing the Debt Settlement.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to explain any material differences between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.