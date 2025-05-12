Pharvaris to Host a Virtual R&D Call “Deucrictibant: Beyond HAE Type 1/2” on June 4

Expansion of potential treatment applications of deucrictibant in people living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema

ZUG, Switzerland, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE), including HAE with normal C1 inhibitor and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced that it will host a virtual R&D call, titled “Deucrictibant: Beyond HAE Type 1/2” on Wednesday, June 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET/14:00 CET.

The virtual event will explore the pathophysiology and prevalence of bradykinin-mediated angioedema, the current treatment paradigm and unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema, the potential of deucrictibant to address those unmet needs, and Pharvaris’ biomarker approach to identification of those living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema and other diseases.

Presenters of the event are:

Danny M. Cohn, M.D., Ph.D. , Department of Vascular Medicine, Amsterdam UMC (an accredited center of ACARE)

, Department of Vascular Medicine, Amsterdam UMC (an accredited center of ACARE) Anne Lesage, Ph.D. , Chief Early Development Officer, Pharvaris

, Chief Early Development Officer, Pharvaris Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D. , Chief Medical Officer, Pharvaris

, Chief Medical Officer, Pharvaris Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer, Pharvaris

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of an oral therapy to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

