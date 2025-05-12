Chuck E. Cheese Debuts Exclusive New Dippin’ Dots® Flavor: ‘Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch’

Launch will be celebrated with free Dippin’ Dots giveaway at fun centers nationwide on May 14

DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with Dippin’ Dots ® to launch an exclusive new flavor, Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch, now available only at Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide. This marks the first Dippin’ Dots flavor to bear the iconic character’s name and take a permanent spot on the Chuck E. Cheese menu served exclusively at its fun centers nationwide.

To celebrate the launch and just in time for the brand’s 48th anniversary, Chuck E. Cheese is declaring May 14 as “National Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch Day,” offering guests a free small Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch Dippin' Dots at participating locations nationwide with a coupon available at www.chuckecheese.com/cookiecrunch*.

“Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch is all about bringing more fun to families in a way only Chuck E. Cheese can,” said Chuck E. Cheese executive vice president Mark Kupferman. “Together with Dippin’ Dots, we’ve created a treat that’s as playful, colorful, and memorable as Chuck E. himself — made with the cookie flavors kids have told us they love most.”

This first-ever ice cream flavor inspired by Chuck E. Cheese and his favorite color, purple, is packed with cookie crunchy goodness, creating a unique frozen treat experience that can't be found anywhere else.

"Bringing the Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch flavor to life was about more than just combining two great brands. It was about creating joyful experiences for families," said Lynwood Mallard, chief marketing officer at J&J Snack Foods, parent company of Dippin' Dots. "At the heart of both Dippin' Dots and Chuck E. Cheese is the idea of fun, and we're excited to keep building on that partnership with a treat families can enjoy together, only at Chuck E. Cheese."

Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch offers a delicious new way to celebrate every occasion at Chuck E. Cheese – from birthday parties to everyday family outings. The new flavor will be available year-round at all Chuck E. Cheese fun centers.

For more information about Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch or to find your nearest Chuck E. Cheese location, visit www.chuckecheese.com.

*Free small Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch Dippin' Dots is available with a coupon only. Valid at participating locations, while supplies last. cannot combine with any other offer, promotion or discount. Expires on 5/14/25.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash-frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including business opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c2c0cd1-0ba5-455b-a51f-e7adabad4dbd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f23ce9da-54e0-47b3-91a2-123866ddd4a2

