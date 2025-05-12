Optima Health plc - Full Year Trading Update

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Optima Health plc

(“Optima”, the “Company”, and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”)

Full Year Trading Update

LONDON, UK, 12 May 2025, Optima Health (AIM: OPT), the UK’s leading provider of technology enabled corporate health and wellbeing solutions, today announces its unaudited trading update ahead of publication of the Group’s full year results for the year ended 31 March 2025. All data is preliminary and subject to audit.

Highlights

Strong performance in the year with revenue of approximately £105 million; in line with market expectations

Expected to deliver FY25 adjusted EBITDA in line with market expectations

Significant organic and inorganic progress made, growing Optima’s presence in its core UK market and expanding into a new territory; well positioned for strong growth in FY26

Robust balance sheet with net debt (excluding leases) of £2.2 million as at 31 March 2025

Mobilisation commenced on £210 million contract to deliver medical assessment services to UK Armed Forces





Optima is pleased to report revenue for the full year of approximately £105 million, in line with market expectations, with H2 25 showing c.7% growth over H1 25. The Group’s unaudited net debt position (excluding leases) at 31 March 2025 was £2.2 million, comprised of a cash balance of £14.8 million less drawdowns from the revolving credit facility of £17.0 million.

Since the Group’s listing on AIM in September 2024, Optima has made financial and operational progress, winning significant new contracts. Alongside this, in line with the Group’s strategy, Optima has made a number of strategic acquisitions to further accelerate long-term growth and continue to increase its market share in occupational health services.

In February 2025, the Group announced that it had been selected as the exclusive medical assessment provider for the UK Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Recruitment Service partnered with Serco, with a subcontract valued at up to £210 million over an initial 7-year term with the potential to extend up to a 10-year term. This contract is now signed, and mobilisation has commenced with the new services expected to be provided in early 2027. Following this, Optima secured its first licence agreement for its proprietary Digital Assessment Routing Tool (DART), which has since been implemented, marking its entry into the NHS digital health market.

Post period end, Optima announced that it had acquired Cognate Health Limited for up to €9 million, which represented the Group’s first acquisition outside of the UK. The acquisition is expected to add c.€7 million revenue and €1 million EBITDA per annum and allows the Company to capitalise on Cognate’s significant presence in the Republic of Ireland with c.30 clinic sites and a network of 35 Occupational Physicians. The Cognate deal followed the acquisition of BHSF Occupational Health Limited in January 2025 for £1.4 million, which is expected to add c.£7 million in revenue per annum and added approximately 60 experienced clinicians, whilst expanding Optima’s customer base. More recently in May 2025, Optima announced the acquisition of Care first, the Employee Assistance Programme business from the Priory Group for a net consideration of £15,000, which will add c. £3.7 million of revenue per annum to the Group. Both acquisitions are expected to be EBITDA accretive within the first full year post acquisition.

Optima expects to report its Preliminary Results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2025 by mid July 2025.

Jonathan Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Health, said: “Optima has demonstrated outstanding progress against our strategic objectives since the AIM listing in September 2024, growing our presence in our core market and expanding into a new territory, as we continue to lead the transformation of workplace health and wellbeing. Looking ahead, we are confident that the strength of our platform will enable us to capture further market share and enhance our position as the UK's leading occupational health and wellbeing partner. Alongside this, we will continue to seek value enhancing M&A opportunities to accelerate growth.”

About Optima Health

Optima Health is the UK’s leading provider of occupational health and wellbeing services, directly influencing and improving people’s lives for 25 years. Optima Health’s incredible team of professionals quickly and effectively encapsulate client’s needs, supporting organisations of all shapes and sizes. Through tailored solutions and innovative systems, Optima Health offers unparalleled clinical expertise to its clients. These solutions ensure that processes are simple and allow its clients to spend more time focusing on their employees driving a healthy, high-performing workplace. For more information visit www.optima health.co.uk

