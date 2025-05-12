Cake Becomes the First Digital-Only Bank in Southeast Asia to Receive the Highest-Level ISO Certification for Facial Biometrics

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cake Digital Bank has become the first digital-only bank in Southeast Asia to achieve ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 certification from iBeta for its facial biometric solution, Cake Face Authen. This certification represents the highest level of facial spoofing protection recognized by iBeta in this technology category.

A Digital Bank Owning Its Core Technology

Cake Face Authen, the bank’s facial biometric and anti-spoofing solution, was fully developed in-house by Cake’s team of Vietnamese engineers. Utilizing Passive Liveness Detection technology, the system verifies a user’s identity without requiring interaction such as blinking, head movements, or facial gestures. Instead, it quickly authenticates a live face using a combination of facial features, ensuring a seamless and secure experience during critical activities such as account opening, transaction approvals, and spending limit upgrades.

According to iBeta’s evaluation, Cake Face Authen demonstrated advanced fraud detection capabilities by successfully identifying sophisticated 3D spoofing attacks—including those using 3D printers, resin masks, and latex masks. The system achieved a 0% Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) and 0% Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER), ensuring the highest level of accuracy during the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process.

iBeta’s official announcement confirms that Cake is one of only five BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) organizations in Vietnam to obtain ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 certification for facial biometrics. Notably, it is the first digital-only bank in Southeast Asia to be recognized for meeting this highest international standard in biometric security.

Beyond meeting international benchmarks, Cake has optimized its facial recognition technology using a large dataset of Vietnamese users to ensure maximum accuracy and relevance. Its robust protective layers help the bank comply with the State Bank of Vietnam's security regulations for online banking services, while simultaneously enabling fast, user-friendly transactions.

Thanks to its flexible integration with various data sources and eKYC models, Cake’s facial recognition solution is widely applied across multiple domains—including customer identification, security access control, attendance tracking, and fraud prevention—for partners with large user ecosystems.

Multiple Technology Solutions to Protect Customers

In its commitment to user protection, Cake was an early adopter of the FIDO2 passwordless authentication standard and has also implemented advanced encryption for savings accounts. These innovations offer additional high-level security against account takeovers and the theft of personal savings.

As part of its “Next GenAI Bank” strategy, Cake leverages artificial intelligence across all operational functions. The bank has developed over 80 AI models supporting customer interaction, credit risk analysis, and operational efficiency. In addition, Cake complies with PCI DSS 4.0 Level 1, the highest global standard for payment card data security.

Nguyễn Hữu Quang, CEO of Cake Digital Bank, stated:

“Achieving the highest international ISO standard for facial biometrics with a solution developed entirely in-house by our Vietnamese engineering team is a remarkable milestone for Cake. It reflects not only our technological autonomy but also our ability to meet the world’s most stringent security standards. We are proud to lead the way in digital banking innovation and remain committed to protecting our customers and partners through secure, locally developed solutions. At the same time, we aim to contribute to the broader digital transformation of Vietnam’s financial sector.”

Media contact: theresa.tran@cake.vn

